Why Don't We Release New Single 'What Am I'

Breakout pop group Why Don't We have released their brand new single "What Am I," available now with Andy Hines-directed music video via Atlantic Records. Penned by Ed Sheeran and produced by Steve Mac, the single marks the triumphant follow up to "8 Letters," their RIAA-Gold certified Top 20 single which alone accounts for 204 million of the band's over 1.2 billion global streams.

Listen to the song below!

"What Am I" arrives amidst an exciting summer for Why Don't We, highlighted by their biggest headline run to date, the 8 Letters Tour, which continues its global domination through end of year with sold out shows in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Earlier this month, Why Don't We also took home the award for Choice Music Group at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, in addition to receiving a nomination for Best Group at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The group is set to perform as part of the 2019 TODAY Show Citi Concert Series line-up, returning once again to Rockefeller Plaza on Labor Day (Sept. 2nd) following last year's performance which garnered one of the largest crowds of the summer. For ticketing details, tour updates, and more, please visit www.whydontwemusic.com.

Known for their prolific and creative output, "What Am I" marks the eighth new release from Why Don't We in 2019 - preceded by a steady flow of monthly new releases that included "I Don't Belong In This Club" with Macklemore, "Come To Brazil," "Unbelievable," "Big Plans" & more.





