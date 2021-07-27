Whitesnake & Foreigner Announce U.K. & Ireland 2022 Tour

Whitesnake and Foreigner today announce that together they will be hitting the road across the U.K. & Ireland in 2022 alongside very special guests Europe. Tickets go on sale this Friday 30th July 2021 from 9am at LiveNation.co.uk.



The legendary artists will tour the U.K. & Ireland starting in Dublin on 10 May 2022 before hitting Glasgow, Newcastle, London, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham before closing in Cardiff. Together both Whitesnake and Foreigner boast a catalogue that spans the decades with seminal and anthemic hits such as "Here I Go Again", "Still Of The Night" and "Is This Love" [Whitesnake], "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Juke Box Hero" and "Cold As Ice" [Foreigner] to name a few. Very special guests Europe will bring their electrifying "The Final Countdown" and more to this eight date U.K. arena tour.



One of the most anticipated tours of 2022, even this mega line-up cannot contain their excitement! "After all the extraordinary challenges we've been through together over the last year & a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce our 2022 UK dates!!! I pray every day we can all make this happen & once again, share unforgettable evenings together & celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!! Boys & Girls...Whitesnake, Foreigner & Europe...It Doesn't Get Any Better!!! Let's Make This Night To Remember...& Let's Make Some F@ckin' Noise!!! says David Coverdale of Whitesnake.



Mick Jones from Foreigner said "We can't wait to kick off the summer in the UK & Ireland with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe. We're looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country".



Europe's Joey Tempest said "What an explosive start to the summer of 2022 for us! A U.K. & Ireland Arena tour with our friends in Whitesnake and Foreigner! YEAH! An evening of some of the biggest anthems in classic Rock! We are truly honored to be invited as special guests".



On October 29 2021, Whitesnake will release newly remastered and remixed CD and LP deluxe editions of Restless Heart, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes and a DVD. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from David Coverdale. The set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era. Fans can pre-order the album now.



Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe will take fans on a musical journey at this once in a lifetime performance. Combining arguably music's most celebrated rock legends, this tour will see Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe perform their formidable musical arsenal.



TOUR DATES:

Tue 10 May 3Arena, Dublin

Thu 12 May SEC (SSE Hydro Arena), Glasgow

Sat 14 May Utilita Arena, Newcastle

Mon 16 May The O2 Arena, London

Wed 18 May AO Arena, Manchester

Fri 20 May Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Sun 22 May Utilita Arena Birmingham

Wed 25 May Motorpoint Arena Cardiff