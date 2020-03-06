White Tail Falls Shares Brand New Single and EP

White Tail Falls has shared his debut EP, Fake News. The title track is the third to be taken from his upcoming debut album, Age Of Entitlement, out on May 29th via Physical Education Records.

Listen below!

Opening with the lush and pensive title track, which builds through fragile guitar lines into euphoric, mellow choruses, the EP also features alternate versions of tracks taken from the forthcoming album.



Of the title track, Irwin explains; "'Fake News' was written about four years ago and was inspired by shock and awe at how people draw their conclusions; betting the farm on such little evidence. All the while I'm reminded of how cripplingly indecisive I can be."



Also featuring on the EP are Karl Zine's remix of 'Rome's Already Fallen', which adds flourishes of subtle electronica alongside warped vocal melodies, and evocatively sparse acoustic versions of 'The Other Kind Of Guy' and 'Body Weight'; the latter, a broken angel's swoon of a song about the threads that life hangs from and how easily they snap.



'Fake News' is the third track to be taken from White Tail Falls' debut album, Age Of Entitlement, following his debut single 'Give It Up, Son', released in October, and 'Disintegrate', released last month. Throughout the rest of the album, White Tail Falls explores an array of evocative lyrical themes, set against a euphoric and immersive sonic palette touching on influences from the worlds of folk, mellow pop and alternative music.



Crafting intoxicatingly beautiful soundscapes laden with equally self-reflective and observant lyricism, the writing was informed by the volatility of mental health, dreams becoming spirit-crushing grinds, and an eventual pivot to positivity. Opening with the fragile, exquisite, life-affirming 'Body Weight', the album moves through the spirit-stirring R&B of 'Devout' - inspired by Hippocrates' idea of the 'four humors' - to the richly textured title track, led by raw, folk-esque guitar.



Following the album's release, White Tail Falls will be embarking on an five-date UK headline tour throughout March and April, starting in Glasgow on March 20th and including shows in Leeds, Brighton and Manchester, as well as a date at London's St Pancras Old Church on March 26th. Tickets are on sale now, and full dates can be found below.



TOUR DATES

20/03 - Glasgow, The Poetry Club (tickets here)

21/03 - Leeds, Royal Park Cellars (tickets here)

26/03 - London, St Pancras Old Church (tickets here)

27/03 - Brighton, The Hope & Ruin (tickets here)

02/04 - Manchester, Night People (tickets here)





