Whales Announces Forthcoming LP & Shares Lead Single 'Digital Demons'

Amidst a momentous celebration of his 10-year career journey, Israeli dubstep luminary Whales unveils the lead single from his highly-anticipated LP, Two Worlds Apart.

Throughout the last several years, Whales has diligently honed his distinctive sonic sound, and with his latest production, he tantalizes fervent fans with "Digital Demons", a sublime collaboration with enigmatic singer and songwriter, Saphir. The exquisite collaboration seamlessly intertwines the cutting-edge allure of new age dubstep with the evocative essence of punk rock’s nostalgic elements.

Embracing a kaleidoscope of sonic possibilities, Whales’ forthcoming opus promises a cornucopia of sonically diverse offerings, including remarkable collaborations with the likes of Cure 97, Lusil, Fytch and more. "Digital Demons" is out now and available to stream across all platforms.

Unveiling a word of sonic brilliance, "Digital Demons" enchants listeners from its very first notes. Poignant lyrics and Saphir’s enthralling vocals captivate the senses, commanding immediate attention. Boasting electrifying string riffs and potent percussive elements, the track intertwined the realms of punk rock and electronic music with seamless precision. With an unparalleled fusion of diverse tempos and raw, gritty intensity, "Digital Demons" gratifies every musical craving, harmoniously blending the best elements of both genres.

A surge of euphoria engulfs the listener, while the atmospheric bass reverberates throughout the track, ensuring an immersive sonic experience. The collaboration between Whales and Saphir serves as an unexpected revelation , imparting a distinctive and extraordinary auditory journey that carves new pathways within the dubstep genre, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape.

With the utmost aim of unleashing boundless creativity, Whales’ forthcoming LP serves as an immersive platform, showcasing two distinct musical facets that define his artistry. With "Digital Demons", Whales demonstrates an unwavering commitment to transcending the confines of the dubstep genre, continuously captivating his ardent fans, garnering resounding enthusiasm and unyielding support.

In tandem with the news, Whales is preparing for his most momentous year thus far, poised to captivate audiences with an array of awe-inspiring performances. Enthralling crowds at renowned festivals including the illustrious Lost Lands and the forthcoming bass extravaganza Bass Canyon later this summer, as well as launching his debut collection of merchandise, Whales continues to solidify his position as a preeminent artist in the bass music scene.

As Whales ceaselessly astonishes and shatters the boundaries of dubstep’s potential, his devoted fans wholeheartedly embrace his groundbreaking vision, eagerly anticipating what's coming next from the shining talent.

Since his early years Tal, known by his stage name as Whales, has had a special connection with music. Growing up in Israel, at the early age of five years old, Whales began to listen to different genres of music on CDs.

When he was seven years old, Whales began playing the goblet drum and performing in competitions. However, as passionate as he was about music, Whales faced major challenges because of a physical handicap. Tourette’s Syndrome began to take over Whale's life, and because of this, he was unable to play instruments in the way that he wanted to.

Although he faced such a setback, Whales never gave up his dream of pursuing music. He found solace in producing music with FL studio and developed his own unique sound. 2012 was a pivotal year for Whales, as he discovered the dubstep genre which he became attracted to.

Although his health continued to decline, Whales used music as an escape. In 2013, under the name, “Sex Whales,” Tal released his first unofficial remix which helped him gain an audience through SoundCloud. Slowly, under Sex Whales, Tal gained a fan base and started collaborating with other artists.

In 2016 he released, “We Are,” and “Dead To Me” on the YouTube channel Trap Nation, and began touring internationally, playing shows in Europe, Canada, and China. He received significant recognition in Israeli news, and started to assemble a team that would promote his music to the world.

After gaining recognition, he rebranded as “Whales'' and began working with a variety of record labels, including Monstercat, Atlantic Records and Sony Music, as well as collaborating with industry heavy-hitters including Excision, Shaquille O’Neal, Borgore, Kayzo, and more. With the rise in popularity of his music, Whales’ health began to improve.

The Tourette’s Syndrome Whales had experienced significantly subsided, and his mood improved greatly. In 2021, Whales’s hit single “Dead To Me” began going viral on Tiktok and in early 2022, charted on Spotify’s Global Top 200 Dance & Electronic Music Chart and has remained there for more than twenty weeks, peaking at #78. Tal’s motivation for his work is to inspire people and bring positivity to the community through his music.