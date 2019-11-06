Wenzday Drops New Conceptual EP DEMONS DANCING

Recently debuting her latest single 'Disko Dancing' last week, DJ and producer Wenzday is back with a new conceptual EP 'Demons Dancing' out Wednesday, November 6th on her label 40z Cult. 'Demons Dancing' is a conceptual EP centered around female empowerment and having fun post-break up, and serves as a follow up to her earlier conceptual EP 'Heartbreak House'.

The EP is comprised of two singles 'Disko Dancing' and brand new single 'Gold Chainz', a bumping bass-house tune featuring playful vocal samples and throbbing basslines. 'Gold Chainz' was inspired by Wenzday's best girlfriends and is meant to serve as an empowering tune for all the strong women in her life and women around the world. The EP also includes a seductive 30-second visualizer featuring Wenzday transitioning from heartbreak with the 'Heartbreak House' visuals into a badass female with the 'Demons Dancing' hellish-like visuals. 'Demons Dancing' is an infectious EP that showcases Wenzday's growth as both a writer and producer. Wenzday adds:

"Demons Dancing is the next chapter of the Heartbreak House story. This spooky season themed EP is what I envision as the perfect soundtrack for a girls night out."

Gearing up for two massive shows this weekend at Academy LA on Thursday, November 7th supporting Eptic for Bassrush along with a special performance at EDC Orlando on the Corona Beach Stage on Friday, November 8th, Wenzday shows no signs of slowing down.

'Demons Dancing' is out on all streaming platforms on Wednesday, November 6th via her label 40z Cult!





Related Articles View More Music Stories