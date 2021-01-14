Welcome a New Era of Inspiration and Unity at the Virtual 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration

On Wednesday, January 20th at 8pm EST, join Emmy/Golden Globe-nominated Host Anthony Anderson, along with esteemed invited honored guests President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, for the first-ever virtual 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration. Get a front-row at-home seat to a historic global peace-building event welcoming a new administration and raising funds for the National Baptist Convention's "I'm In" initiative to enable better healthcare access for underserved communities. Join as one nation standing together in unity, inspired and uplifted by a star-studded musical lineup sure to set a powerful tone for the years to come.

"Now it is time to turn the page, to unite, to heal," President-Elect Biden said in a post-election speech. Leading the charge toward harmony, he adds: "I will work to be a president who seeks not to divide but unify. I won't see red states and blue states, I will always see the United States."

This COVID-compliant virtual celebration is co-executive produced by Terk Entertainment Group and OCTET Productions. The two-hour event will offer musical performances by some of today's most notable gospel artists, including Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Tasha Cobb, Koryn Hawthorne, Bryan Popin, and many more. It will also feature appearances by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Host Anthony Anderson - star of ABC's award-winning "Blackish" - along with Oscar/Emmy-nominated and Golden Globe Award winner Taraji P. Henson, the accomplished Morris Chestnut, and television sensation Lamman Rucker. A portion of all ticket sales will benefit the National Baptist Convention, led by national President Dr. Jerry Young and Reverend Charles McNeill of the National Capital Baptist Convention, and their "I'm In" initiative to empower access to quality healthcare for underserved communities nationwide.

"We're thrilled to be a part of this milestone moment of peacemaking in our nation," says Terk Entertainment Group President/CEO Tarek "Terk" Stevens. "We look forward to putting together an inspirational production showcasing some of today's most talented artists and honoring our newly-elected administration as the work of unity and healing begins."

"It is an honor and a privilege to produce such a momentous event marking a season of much-needed unity in America," says OCTET Productions President/CEO and event Executive Producer Chuck West. "Special thanks to our esteemed invited honored guests President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, as well as to our incredible talent lineup for coming together to celebrate progress and begin the healing this nation needs."

For the first time ever, get a front-row seat to the 2021 Inaugural Gospel Celebration on Wednesday, January 20th from 8pm-10pm EST. Reserve your ticket now for this special global pay-per-view event - based in Washington, D.C. and filmed in COVID-Compliant locations across the country - and find cable provider details online at https://www.the2021igc.org/ ($19.99), with proceeds benefiting the National Baptist Convention's "I'm In" initiative. Join supporting celebrities and follow along on Instagram @the2021igc using the hashtags #StandingUnitedTogether #InspirationAndUnity #UnityCreatesChange #StrongerTogether #CelebrationofChange.