Wednesday Releases New Album 'Rat Saw God'

To mark the occasion the band has shared a video for album highlight “Quarry.”

Apr. 07, 2023  

Wednesday release their highly awaited new album, Rat Saw God, today via Dead Oceans. To mark the occasion the band has shared a video for album highlight "Quarry."

"I wrote this song when I was messing around with a writing exercise I made up. I imagined a street and described it house by house. Some of the houses have fictional characters, but others contain real people I know and their stories," Hartzman explains. "We filmed this video with Chris Good in a field in Kansas City. It was cold as hell and I did not wear enough layers! I had hand warmers in my boots."

Across the album's ten tracks the band builds a shrine to minutiae. Half-funny, half-tragic dispatches from North Carolina unfurling somewhere between the wailing skuzz of Nineties shoegaze and classic country twang, with distorted pedal steel and Karly Hartzman's voice slicing through the din, as evidenced by the album's singles "Chosen To Deserve," and "Bull Believer," which were both awarded the coveted Best New Track distinction by Pitchfork, and "Bath County," and "TV in the Gas Pump," which received praise by the likes of Rolling Stone, The FADER, and more.

Tomorrow, the band, who were named Billboard Magazine's Must-Hear Indie Artist of the Month and Consequence's Artist of the Month, will be performing at Mr. Rat's Flea Market, a one day only makers market and art show curated by Wednesday at Ridgewood, NY's TV Eye on April 8th. The event is 18+ and free to attend with RSVP. Their US/EU tour in support of Rat Saw God kicks off April 26th and goes through early July. All dates below.

Wednesday is Karly Hartzman, MJ Lenderman, Alan Miller, Xandy Chelmis and Ethan Baechtold.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

TOUR DATES:

4/26 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West *

4/27 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn *

4/28 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa *

4/30 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

5/1 - Austin, TX - Mohawk *

5/3 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister *

5/4 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress *

5/5 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom !

5/6 - San Francisco, CA - Independent *

5/8 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios * - SOLD OUT

5/9 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret *

5/10 - Seattle, WA - Neumos *

5/11 - Spokane, WA - Lucky You Lounge *

5/12-14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/13 - Boise, ID - The Shredder *~

5/15 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge *

5/17 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar *

5/18 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

5/19 - Little Rock, AR - Stickyz Rock N Roll Chicken Shack *

5/20 - Memphis, TN - Growlers *

5/21 - Nashville, TN - Basement East *

5/27 - Berlin, DE - Schokoladen- SOLD OUT

5/28 - Groningen, NL - Vera

5/29 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso Upstairs

5/31 - Brussels, BE - Botanique

6/1 - Paris, FR - L'International

6/3 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound

6/5 - Manchester, UK - YES Basement - SOLD OUT

6/6 - London, UK - The Lexington - SOLD OUT

6/7 - Bristol, UK - Rough Trade

6/9 - Porto, PT - Primavera Sound

6/10 - Madrid, ES - Primavera Sound

6/11 - Madrid, ES - Primavera in the City

6/15 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre #

6/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer @#

6/18 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

6/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg # - SOLD OUT

6/21 - Cambridge, MA - Sinclair #

6/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz #

6/23 - Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern #

6/24 - Grand Rapids, MI - Pyramid Scheme %

6/26 - Chicago, IL - Metro #$

6/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club #

6/28 - Minneapolis, MN - Turf Club #

6/30 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups #

7/1 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel #^

* w/ Cryogeyser

! w/ Toner

# w/ Tenci

% w/ Advance Base

@ w/ All Dogs

~ w/ Mannequin Pussy

$ w/ Squirrel Flower

^ w/ Lomelda



