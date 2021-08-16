Weathers Release Sophomore Album 'Pillows & Therapy'

Today alternative pop-rock outfit Weathers have released their long-awaited sophomore album, 'Pillows & Therapy'. The four-piece have caught a lot of attention for not only their catchy tunes, but the purpose behind their music and work towards destigmatizing mental health struggles. "Their message empowers through the acceptance of something we all consider flaws at some point" [Billboard]. 'Pillows & Therapy' continues exploring their theme of mental health and wellness, showcasing how the band has grown musically while expanding the thematic scope to what it means to actually want to get better.

Front man Cameron Boyer explains, 'Pillows & Therapy' is a mixed bag of classic and new Weathers sounds. With this new entry, we wanted to dive headfirst into the struggles of accepting oneself and wanting to take the steps needed to want to get better. This album is an anthem for those wanting to have an energetic and emotional experience while exploring what it feels like to confront your old self with your new self."

The SoCal rockers released the first single from the project, "Cest la vie", in June 2020. The alternative synth-pop tune caught fire, getting heavy rotation at radio, peaking at #26 on Billboard's Rock & Alternative Airplay chart and racking up over 17 million streams across all platforms to date.

Over the last year Weathers fine-tuned their album with the help of collaborators including songwriter / producer Tim Pagnotta (Walk the moon, Neon Trees, iDKHOW) and producer Drew Pearson (Ke$ha, Switchfoot). They unleashed a lineup of dynamic singles "Karma", "Rehab" and "Losing Blood", showing fans their progression as a band and the evolution of their strengthened mental health messages. The song that best represents the project as a whole is the lead single "Talking Is Hard", for which the band released a music video today alongside the album.

When asked about the message behind the song, Boyer shared: "Wanting to get better can be really hard. Knowing where to start can make you feel lost. But just talking to someone can be the first step. Whether it's a friend or a therapist, letting someone else know what's going on will open so many doors. It may not be perfect, talking may be difficult, but there a re people that will listen."

US-based fans will be able to experience songs from 'Pillows & Therapy' live on the band's national headline tour this fall. Dates below.

Our Little Secret Tour 2021:

Sept 15 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA

Sept 16 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA

Sept 18 - Echo - Los Angeles, CA

Sept 19 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Sept 21 - Ruins - Dallas, TX

Sept 22 - Warehouse Live (Studio) - Houston, TX

Sept 23 - Empire/Garage - Austin, TX

Sept 25 - Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

Sept 26 - Soundbar - Orlando, FL

Sept 28 - High Watt - Nashville, TN

Sept 29 - Top Cats - Cincinnati, OH

Oct 1 - Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 2 - Jammin Java - Vienna, VA

Oct 3 - Fillmore/Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 5 - Knitting Factory, Brooklyn, NY

Oct 6 - Middle East Upstairs - Boston, MA

Oct 8 - Rumba Cafe - Columbus, OH

Oct 9 - Beachland Ballroom - Cleveland, OH

Oct 10 - Beats Kitchen - Chicago, IL

Oct 12 - The Black Room @ Colectivo - Milwaukee, WI

Oct 13 - Blueberry Hill Duck Room - St. Louis, MO

Oct 15 - Bourbon Theatre - Lincoln, NE

Oct 16 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO

Oct 17 - Kilby Court - Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 19 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA

Oct 20 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR

Oct 22 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

Oct 23 - House of Blues (Ana) - Anaheim, CA

Oct 24 - House of Blues (Voodoo Room) - San Diego, CA