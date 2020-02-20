We Banjo 3 Kick Off 2nd Leg Of 2020 U.S. Tour

Americana music's beloved Irish foursome We Banjo 3 (WB3) embark on the second leg of their U.S. "Rise & Shine" tour this weekend. The tour launches with two days at the prestigious Wintergrass Festival in Bellevue, WA and hits 22 markets in the Northwest and Midwest through mid-March. In addition, We Banjo 3's 2020 summer festival schedule is already starting to take shape, with appearances at Rockygrass 2020, Romp and Milwaukee Irish Fest already announced and many more confirmed WB3 summer plays coming soon.

In April, We Banjo 3 will host 100 of their fans on a tour of native country. For the much-loved marquee WB3 adventure (this 2020 event sold out immediately after having gone on sale almost one year ago), band and fans spend 7 days in Ireland visiting various cities and points of interest. With the band as tour guides, the adventure also features three official WB3 concerts, informal evening gatherings at WB3's favorite local haunts, and more.

See WB3's upcoming "Rise & Shine" tour stops included below. Buy tickets and check WB3's complete list of currently confirmed shows at webanjo3.com.

Touring the U.S. (and internationally) for over 5 years, We Banjo 3 is gaining momentum as one of today's fastest growing bands. Debuting just last week at #52 on Pollstar's "Live 75" chart of top U.S. touring U.S. artists, the first leg of WB3's tour earlier this year boasted 9 sold out shows. Having performed in over 35 states and on the stages of festivals including Bottlerock, Merlefest, Calgary Folk Fest and many others, We Banjo 3's fiercely loyal fanbase is growing exponentially.

The Galway, Ireland, and Nashville-based quartet--comprised of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley--continually push musical boundaries with an un-wavering devotion seamlessly converging the shared and varied traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with pop-sensible song craft. Brilliantly commanded instruments--banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion--and pitch perfect harmonies effortlessly create a truly unique and recognizable signature sound.

We Banjo 3 is touring behind Roots To Rise Live, which was released in July of 2019 and spent four weeks in the # 1 position on Billboard's Bluegrass Albums Chart. Live albums rarely receive the accolades doled out to this skillfully recorded collection of primarily original songs, along with a few select covers, culled from two performances at The Ark in Ann Arbor, Mich., in February of 2019. Roots To Rise Live was named the # 1 album of 2019 in Folk Alley's Listener's Poll "Favorite Albums of the Year." Roots To Rise Live made the "Best of 2019" lists in The Irish Echo and Long Island Weekly, who said "While most live albums end up being a sort of rote exercise for most groups, this offering by We Banjo 3 percolates with the kind of exquisite musical vibrancy and honest playing that will have you checking to see the next time they swing through your neck of the woods. Effortless and effervescent." In early 2020, We Banjo 3 graced the cover of Aquarian Weekly and they were featured in Irish American Magazine and Celtic Life International. They were acknowledged by the 2020 American Listener Supported Radio Celtic Music Awards for artists with 2019 releases with the following: Fergal Scahill as "Best Male Musician;" best video for "Haven;" The Ark live recording for "Concert of the Year;" and We Banjo 3 for "Giving Back to the Community."

We Banjo 3 is committed to giving back to the community by raising awareness around the issue of mental health, a cause that is dear to their hearts. Toward this effort, We Banjo 3 donates $2.00 for every t-shirt and CD sold on their U.S. tours to organizations that work to provide mental health resources. In 2019, WB3 raised $7500.00 for Mental Health America, the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and to promoting the mental health of all Americans. In 2020, We Banjo 3 is partnered with start-up not-for-profit Backline. Backline works to support the mental health of music industry professionals and their families by providing streamlined access to mental health, wellness services and educational resources. For more information on Backline visit www.backline.care

Follow We Banjo 3:

www.webanjo3.com

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

We Banjo 3 Rise + Shine Tour - Spring 2020:

Fri, 2/21--Bellevue, WA---Wintergrass

Sat, 2/22--Bellevue, WA--Wintergrass

Sun, 2/23--Portland, OR--Aladdin Theater

Tues, 2/25--Loveland, CO--Rialto Theater

Thurs, 2/27--South Orange, NJ--South Orange PAC

Fri, 2/28--State College, PA--The State Theatre

Sat, 2/29--Frederick, MD--Weinberg Center for the Arts

Sun, 3/1--Richmond, VA--Tin Pan Listening Room

Wed, 3/4--Kent, OH--Kent Stage

Thurs, 3/5--Ann Arbor, MI--The Ark

Fri, 3/6--Ann Arbor, MI--The Ark

Sat, 3/7--Lafayette, IN--Long Center for the Performing Arts

Sun, 3/8--Chicago, IL--City Winery (2 shows)

Wed, 3/11--Mineral Point, WI--The Mineral Point Opera House

Thurs, 3/12--Viroqua, WI--Historic Temple Theatre

Fri, 3/13--Green Bay, WI--Meyer Theatre

Sat, 3/14--Milwaukee, WI--Pabst Theatre

Sun, 3/15--Minneapolis, MN--The Cedar Cultural Center

Tues, 3/17--Hailey, ID--Liberty Theatre

Wed, 3/18--Hailey, ID--Liberty Theatre

Fri, 3/20--Kansas City, MO--The Truman

Sat, 3/21--St Louis, MO--Delmar Hall





Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk