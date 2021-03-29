Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Waxahatchee Releases Extended Edition of 'Saint Cloud'

Written immediately in the period following her decision to get sober, Saint Cloud is an unflinching self-examination.

Mar. 29, 2021  
This time last year the world had just been thrown into a total chaos. A pandemic was sweeping the globe, people were locked inside their homes and amongst it all, Waxahatchee released Saint Cloud, a career defining album. Saint Cloud created safe space for people living in constant fear.

It was a reminder that better times will indeed return one day and it was the record so many of us needed, released at exactly the time we needed it the most.

Today, 1 year later Waxahatchee is giving Saint Cloud a special reissue with three new cover songs. Katie Crutchfield (not surprisingly) covered "Fruits of My Labor" by Lucinda Williams, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning" by Dolly Parton, & "Streets of Philadelphia" the Bruce Springsteen classic. Listen to the three new tracks below.

Written immediately in the period following her decision to get sober, Saint Cloud is an unflinching self-examination. From a moment of reckoning in Barcelona to a tourist trap in Tennessee to a painful confrontation on Arkadelphia Road, from a nostalgic jaunt down 7th Street in New York City to the Mississippi Gulf, Crutchfield creates a sense of place for her soul-baring tales, a longtime staple of her storytelling. This raw, exposed narrative terrain is aided by a shift in sonic arrangements as well.

Listen here:


