Waterparks Release Music Video for 'The Secret Life of Me'
Today, Waterparks release the music video for "The Secret Life of Me" off their latest album, Greatest Hits. Directed by Erik Rojas & frontman Awsten Knight, the music video takes on a glitchy and saturated style to create an all-around captivating visual that portrays the song's theme of dissociation and escaping reality.
Waterparks recently released their long-awaited fourth album Greatest Hits which features notable singles "Just Kidding", "You'd Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)", "Numb" and "Snow Globe". The Greatest Hits release marked a brand new era for the band and they have plenty more up their sleeves! The guys are gearing up for a headline tour, A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH TOUR FEAT WATERPARKS, which kicks off this fall (get tickets HERE).
Waterparks never sit still. The Houston trio-Awsten Knight [vocals, guitar], Otto Wood [drums], and Geoff Wigington [guitar]-manically move forward, shucking and jiving between fits of rock, alternative, and electronic with pop ambition and hip-hop's bold and blatant disregard for the rules. As they usher in the Greatest Hits era, the band only pick up the pace. Waterparks has garnered a cult following for their animated musical stylings. 2019's FANDOM elevated them to new critical and commercial peaks. Marking a series of career bests, it landed at #2 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, granting their first Top 40 debut on the Billboard Top 200. KERRANG! rated it "KKKK" and MTV admitted, "We have no choice but to stan." As the band nears 400 million cumulative streams to date, it yielded fan favorites, including 'I Miss Having Sex But At Least I Don't Wanna Die Anymore,' 'Turbulent,' and 'Watch What Happens Next.'
A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH TOUR FEAT WATERPARKS DATES:
Mon Oct 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Wed Oct 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Thu Oct 28 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
Sun Oct 31 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre
Mon Nov 01 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Wed Nov 03 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall
Fri Nov 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
Sun Nov 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Mon Nov 08 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
Tue Nov 09 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
Thu Nov 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts
Fri Nov 12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sat Nov 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27
Sun Nov 14 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
Tue Nov 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl
Wed Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Fri Nov 19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
Sat Nov 20 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
Mon Nov 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Tue Nov 23 - Austin, TX - Emo's
Sat Nov 27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Mon Nov 29 - Kansas City, MO - Truman
Tue Nov 30 - Denver, CO - Summit
Fri Dec 03 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Sat Dec 04 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Mon Dec 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern