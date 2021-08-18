Waterparks Release Music Video for 'The Secret Life of Me'

Today, Waterparks release the music video for "The Secret Life of Me" off their latest album, Greatest Hits. Directed by Erik Rojas & frontman Awsten Knight, the music video takes on a glitchy and saturated style to create an all-around captivating visual that portrays the song's theme of dissociation and escaping reality.

Waterparks recently released their long-awaited fourth album Greatest Hits which features notable singles "Just Kidding", "You'd Be Paranoid Too (If Everyone Was Out To Get You)", "Numb" and "Snow Globe". The Greatest Hits release marked a brand new era for the band and they have plenty more up their sleeves! The guys are gearing up for a headline tour, A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH TOUR FEAT WATERPARKS, which kicks off this fall (get tickets HERE).

Waterparks never sit still. The Houston trio-Awsten Knight [vocals, guitar], Otto Wood [drums], and Geoff Wigington [guitar]-manically move forward, shucking and jiving between fits of rock, alternative, and electronic with pop ambition and hip-hop's bold and blatant disregard for the rules. As they usher in the Greatest Hits era, the band only pick up the pace. Waterparks has garnered a cult following for their animated musical stylings. 2019's FANDOM elevated them to new critical and commercial peaks. Marking a series of career bests, it landed at #2 on the Billboard Top Alternative Albums Chart, granting their first Top 40 debut on the Billboard Top 200. KERRANG! rated it "KKKK" and MTV admitted, "We have no choice but to stan." As the band nears 400 million cumulative streams to date, it yielded fan favorites, including 'I Miss Having Sex But At Least I Don't Wanna Die Anymore,' 'Turbulent,' and 'Watch What Happens Next.'

A NIGHT OUT ON EARTH TOUR FEAT WATERPARKS DATES:

Mon Oct 25 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Wed Oct 27 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Thu Oct 28 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune

Sun Oct 31 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Mon Nov 01 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis

Wed Nov 03 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

Fri Nov 05 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

Sun Nov 07 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Mon Nov 08 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

Tue Nov 09 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

Thu Nov 11 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

Fri Nov 12 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat Nov 13 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

Sun Nov 14 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

Tue Nov 16 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl

Wed Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Fri Nov 19 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

Sat Nov 20 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

Mon Nov 22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Tue Nov 23 - Austin, TX - Emo's

Sat Nov 27 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Mon Nov 29 - Kansas City, MO - Truman

Tue Nov 30 - Denver, CO - Summit

Fri Dec 03 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Sat Dec 04 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Mon Dec 06 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern