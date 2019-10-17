Waterparks Release 'Easy To Hate' Music Video
Today, Waterparks have shared the new music video for "EASY TO HATE." Fans can watch the video below. Directed by frontman, Awsten Knight, "EASY TO HATE" is the third video directed by the singer.
Last Friday, Waterparks released their third full-length and Hopeless Records debut album, FANDOM. Fans can purchase the album here.
Produced by Zakk Cervini (Poppy, Yungblud, nothing, nowhere.), FANDOM is an adventurous, exciting collection of songs that show lead singer Awsten Knight as a multi-dimensional artist with a lot to say and reflect on. Speaking to the themes of the album, Awsten shares, "We talked about music culture and fandom culture, how those things affect me, where I am mentally, and even a little bit about those relationships. A lot of the stuff that is more 'heartbreak' centered is coming from a more confident place than a self-pitying view. That's why this is my favorite stuff we've done."
Leading up to FANDOM, the band introduced the green-hued era with the frenetic, hashtaggable anthem, "Turbulent," a Rock Sound cover announcement, and the signing to Los Angeles-based independent record label, Hopeless Records. To follow would be the most ambitious roll-out plan the band has taken to date.
Waterparks focused on assembling a cohesive vision across the board. Awsten personally shot and designed the album art and directed the music videos, contributing to the overall cohesion, and making this the most fully-realized album to date.
Starting off with the brutally honest critique of fandom and success with the unfiltered and unmitigated, "Watch What Happens Next" and following up three days later with the deeply personal and wonderful pop of "Dream Boy," Waterparks erupted into summer with the directorial debuts of Awsten Knight and historic adds to Sirius XM, Radio Disney, and MTV. The song is currently on the Sirius XM Hits Top 20 chart and rising at Pop radio (#70 this week). Buoyed by additional single releases "[Reboot]" and fan favorite "High Definition," the band enjoyed over five global Twitter Top 10 trending hashtags throughout the album roll-out.
On the album, Awsten leaves off, "I hope audiences experience the record with open minds. It would be easy to repeat ourselves. The older albums are a part of who we are. I want listeners to accept growth and the honest expression of where we're at now. This is Waterparks."
Waterparks will be hitting the road on THE FANDOM TOUR presented by The Noise. They will be supported by Yung Pinch and Kitten on the U.S. leg of the tour. Full dates are below. Tickets and VIP packages are available now at waterparksband.com.
Listen to "Easy to Hate" below.
The FANDOM Tour Dates
Nov 15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
Nov 16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Nov 17 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum Tampa
Nov 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
Nov 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts
Nov 22 - Reading, PA - Reverb
Nov 23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Nov 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall
Nov 26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
Nov 29 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre
Nov 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
Dec 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Dec 3 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
Dec 4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Dec 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Dec 7 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman
Dec 8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
Dec 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Dec 13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
Dec 15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
Dec 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
Dec 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Dec 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
Dec 20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre
Dec 21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Dec 23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
The FANDOM U.K. / Europe Tour Dates
Jan 24 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy
Jan 25 - Belfast, U.K. - Waterfront Studio
Jan 26 - Glasgow, U.K. - SWG3
Jan 27 - Birmingham, U.K. - Institute
Jan 29 - Manchester, U.K. - Academy 2
Jan 30 - Manchester, U.K. - Academy 2
Feb 1 - London, U.K. - Electric Ballroom
Feb 2 - London, U.K. - Electric Ballroom
Feb 4 - Koln, Germany - Luxor
Feb 5 - Munich, Germany - Feirerwerk
Feb 7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg
Feb 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo
Feb 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
Feb 11 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret
Feb 12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben