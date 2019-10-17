Waterparks Release 'Easy To Hate' Music Video

Today, Waterparks have shared the new music video for "EASY TO HATE." Fans can watch the video below. Directed by frontman, Awsten Knight, "EASY TO HATE" is the third video directed by the singer.

Last Friday, Waterparks released their third full-length and Hopeless Records debut album, FANDOM. Fans can purchase the album here.

Produced by Zakk Cervini (Poppy, Yungblud, nothing, nowhere.), FANDOM is an adventurous, exciting collection of songs that show lead singer Awsten Knight as a multi-dimensional artist with a lot to say and reflect on. Speaking to the themes of the album, Awsten shares, "We talked about music culture and fandom culture, how those things affect me, where I am mentally, and even a little bit about those relationships. A lot of the stuff that is more 'heartbreak' centered is coming from a more confident place than a self-pitying view. That's why this is my favorite stuff we've done."

Leading up to FANDOM, the band introduced the green-hued era with the frenetic, hashtaggable anthem, "Turbulent," a Rock Sound cover announcement, and the signing to Los Angeles-based independent record label, Hopeless Records. To follow would be the most ambitious roll-out plan the band has taken to date.

Waterparks focused on assembling a cohesive vision across the board. Awsten personally shot and designed the album art and directed the music videos, contributing to the overall cohesion, and making this the most fully-realized album to date.

Starting off with the brutally honest critique of fandom and success with the unfiltered and unmitigated, "Watch What Happens Next" and following up three days later with the deeply personal and wonderful pop of "Dream Boy," Waterparks erupted into summer with the directorial debuts of Awsten Knight and historic adds to Sirius XM, Radio Disney, and MTV. The song is currently on the Sirius XM Hits Top 20 chart and rising at Pop radio (#70 this week). Buoyed by additional single releases "[Reboot]" and fan favorite "High Definition," the band enjoyed over five global Twitter Top 10 trending hashtags throughout the album roll-out.

On the album, Awsten leaves off, "I hope audiences experience the record with open minds. It would be easy to repeat ourselves. The older albums are a part of who we are. I want listeners to accept growth and the honest expression of where we're at now. This is Waterparks."

Waterparks will be hitting the road on THE FANDOM TOUR presented by The Noise. They will be supported by Yung Pinch and Kitten on the U.S. leg of the tour. Full dates are below. Tickets and VIP packages are available now at waterparksband.com.

Listen to "Easy to Hate" below.

The FANDOM Tour Dates

Nov 15 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Nov 16 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Nov 17 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum Tampa

Nov 19 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

Nov 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of the Living Arts

Nov 22 - Reading, PA - Reverb

Nov 23 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Nov 25 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Nov 26 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

Nov 29 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

Nov 30 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

Dec 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Dec 3 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

Dec 4 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Dec 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Dec 7 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

Dec 8 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

Dec 10 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Dec 13 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

Dec 15 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

Dec 16 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

Dec 17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Dec 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

Dec 20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theatre

Dec 21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Dec 23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

The FANDOM U.K. / Europe Tour Dates

Jan 24 - Dublin, Ireland - The Academy

Jan 25 - Belfast, U.K. - Waterfront Studio

Jan 26 - Glasgow, U.K. - SWG3

Jan 27 - Birmingham, U.K. - Institute

Jan 29 - Manchester, U.K. - Academy 2

Jan 30 - Manchester, U.K. - Academy 2

Feb 1 - London, U.K. - Electric Ballroom

Feb 2 - London, U.K. - Electric Ballroom

Feb 4 - Koln, Germany - Luxor

Feb 5 - Munich, Germany - Feirerwerk

Feb 7 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Melkweg

Feb 8 - Hamburg, Germany - Logo

Feb 9 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

Feb 11 - Oslo, Norway - Parkteateret

Feb 12 - Stockholm, Sweden - Klubben





Related Articles View More Music Stories