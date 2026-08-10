Wasia Project Releases New Song VOGUE Ahead of NOCTURNE Album, Out Sept. 18
St. Francis Hotel produced the pair's first full-length record, following singles Whale Call and Bleeding Gold.
Wasia Project, the sibling duo of Will Gao and Olivia Hardy, released a new song titled VOGUE. The track arrives ahead of the duo's debut album, NOCTURNE, set for release on September 18 via AWAL Recordings.
''Vogue' is an ethereal, club inspired song, about surrendering to desire rather than resisting it,' shares the duo. 'It's euphoric, sensual and immersive, exploring the anticipation of where a night might lead, the electricity of connection and the feeling of being completely consumed by someone. There's a sense of obsession running through it, where every room, moment and glance seems charged with possibility. It's about embracing the exhilaration and inevitability of giving yourself over to a feeling that is all-consuming.'
Produced by longtime collaborator St. Francis Hotel (Adele, Little Simz, Arcade Fire), NOCTURNE is Wasia Project's first full-length album and marks a major step forward in the duo's creative evolution. Across the album's 12 tracks, Gao and Hardy lean into a more cathartic and emotionally charged sound that explores youth and identity, while continuing to dissolve the boundaries between genres and craft music that feels both deeply personal and collectively resonant.
'Vogue' follows previously released 'Whale Call,' which debuted in Netflix's HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER starring Gao, as well as 'Bleeding Gold' and '2515,' the latter of which i-D described as 'moving toward something darker and a little more confrontational.' Both tracks also received their first play as Hottest Record on BBC Radio 1's New Music Show with Jack Saunders.
Acclaimed live performers, Wasia Project will embark on their most extensive U.K. and European headline tour to date this fall, following a run of sold-out piano shows across Southeast Asia and Australia. The newly announced run includes stops in London, Brussels, Amsterdam, Berlin, and more.
Hailed as 'a fast-rising youth pop phenomenon' by British Vogue and praised by The Guardian for their 'modern jazz and indie with a wisdom beyond their years,' Wasia Project has built a devoted audience with their distinctive, genre-defying blend of classical and contemporary pop. The new music follows the 2025 single, 'Letters From The Day,' and 2024's acclaimed Isotope EP, which was released alongside a short film and earned praise from Wonderland, EUPHORIA, Clash Music and more. The project fueled sold-out headline tours across the U.K. and U.S., including two nights at both Los Angeles' The Fonda Theatre and New York City's Irving Plaza, along with a show at New York City's legendary Blue Note. The duo has also shared stages with Laufey, Tom Odell and Rachel Chinouriri.
Formed in 2019, the London-based siblings draw on their Chinese-British heritage and classical music training to craft a distinctly global sound that explores themes of youth, identity and connection. The duo has been championed by British Vogue, The Guardian, NPR, GQ, DIY and Rolling Stone, and have graced the covers of NME, BRICKS, Dork and Notion.
Wasia Project Live
November 4—Glasgow, U.K.—Swg3 Galvanizers
November 6—Manchester, U.K.—New Century Hall
November 7—Leeds, U.K.—Leeds Beckett Student Union
November 8—Birmingham, U.K.—O2 Institute
November 10—Bristol, U.K.—O2 Academy
November 11—London, U.K.—Roundhouse
November 20—Paris, FR—Elysee Montmarte
November 22—Brussels, BE—La Madeleine
November 23—Amsterdam, NL—Melkweg
November 25—Berlin, DE—Astra Kulthurhaus
NOCTURNE, produced by longtime collaborator St. Francis Hotel, will span 12 tracks and follows previously released singles Whale Call, Bleeding Gold, and 2515. Whale Call previously appeared in Netflix's HEARTSTOPPER FOREVER, which stars Gao.
Photo Credit: Claryn Chong
Photo Credit: Claryn Chong