Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'

Zeiders' debut radio single “Pretty Little Poison” is currently Top 5 (and climbing) at Country radio and just broke the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Warren Zeiders Kicks Off 2024 With 'Heartbreaker'

Warner Records artist Warren Zeiders releases his first track of 2024, “Heartbreaker.”  Written by Zeiders, Julian Bunetta (Thomas Rhett, Niall Horan, Kelsea Ballerini) and Mags Duval (The Highwomen, Lindsay Ell, Teddy Swims), the song finds Zeiders heartsick, reflecting on his shortcomings in love as he displays a softer side of his signature twang.

In addition to new music and a new album on the horizon, Zeiders' debut radio single “Pretty Little Poison” is currently Top 5 (and climbing) at Country radio and just broke the Top 30 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Zeiders is a poster child for digital accolades, and he's building an impressive hard ticket stock as well. His 26-date Pretty Little Poison 2024 North American Headlining Tour is set to kick off in February and is already completely sold out, and his wildly successful touring footprint is evident that the Pennsylvania native is much, much more than a streaming numbers success. 

2023 was a banner year for Zeiders, who released his debut album Pretty Little Poison in August. Zeiders capped the year at No. 1 on Billboard's Emerging Artist Chart (week of Dec. 2) and notching 1.7 billion+ career streams. The album's title track debuted on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, peaking inside the Top 30, earned RIAA Gold Certification and currently sits in the Top 10 of Billboard's US Country Airplay Chart. His Pretty Little Poison Fall 2023 tour saw 54 sold-out dates, including a sell-out at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium. 

UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

Feb. 2 - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center (Grand Hall) - Mankato, MN - SOLD OUT

Feb. 3 - Bulls, Bands, and Barrels - Cedar Rapids, IA

Feb. 8 - Greensboro Coliseum Complex (Piedmont Hall) - Greensboro, NC - SOLD OUT

Feb. 9 - Municipal Auditorium - Charleston, WV - SOLD OUT 

Feb. 10 - Great American Outdoors Show - Harrisburg, PA 

Feb. 15 - The Lyric Oxford - Oxford, MS 

Feb. 16 - JJ's Live - Fayetteville, AR - SOLD OUT

Feb. 18 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK - SOLD OUT

Feb. 22 - Emo's Austin - Austin, TX - SOLD OUT 

Feb. 24 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT

Mar. 2 - Rib Round Up 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL

Mar. 8 - Soma - San Diego, CA - SOLD OUT

Mar. 9 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA - SOLD OUT 

Mar. 10 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA 

Mar. 13 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT - SOLD OUT

Mar. 15 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA - SOLD OUT

Mar. 16 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT

Mar. 17 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR - SOLD OUT 

Mar. 19 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC - SOLD OUT 

Mar. 21 - River Cree Resort & Casino - Enoch, AB - SOLD OUT 

Mar. 22 - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino - Tsuut'ina, AB - SOLD OUT 

Mar. 23 - Coors Event Centre - Saskatoon, SK - SOLD OUT 

Mar. 25 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB - SOLD OUT 

Mar 28 - London Music Hall - London, ON - SOLD OUT 

Mar. 29 - History - Toronto, ON - SOLD OUT 

Mar. 30 -  Mtellus - Montreal, QC - SOLD OUT 

Apr. 5-7 - Tortuga Music Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL 

Apr. 19 - Crawfish Music Festival - Biloxi, MS

May 11 - Big As Texas Festival - Conroe, TX 

May 23 - Patriotic Festival - Norfolk, VA 

June 8 - Rock the Country - Ocala, FL

June 15 - Old Settlers Day Festival - Rockton, IL

June 16 - Tailgate N' Tallboys - Bloomington, IL 

June 22 - Denny Sanford Premier Center - Sioux Falls, SD 

June 28 - Country Fest 2024 -  Cadott, WI 

July 7 - Cavendish Beach Music Festival - Cavendish, PEI

July 11 - Clinton County Fair - Plattsburgh, NY 

July 13 - Country Concert - Fort Loramie, OH 

July 18-20 - Rock The South - Cullman, AL 

July 26 - Milwaukee, WI - Harley Davidson Homecoming Fest

July 27 - Tailgate N' Tallboys - Midland, MI 

Aug. 1 - WE Fest - Detroit Lakes, MN 

Aug. 21 - Bash on the Bay - Put-In-Bay, OH 

Aug. 23 - Festival Country Lotbiniere - Saint-Agapit, QC



