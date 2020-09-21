Warner Records Announce Exclusive RECORD STORE DAY Vinyl Releases

Record Store Day Part 2 is upon us, this Saturday September 26th.

Record Store Day Part 2 is upon us, this Saturday September 26th. Warner Records, an official sponsor of RSD, is happy to announce our exclusive vinyl drops for the event. Click here for complete details of where to shop in your area.

Our very limited-edition Record Store Day exclusives for summer 2020 are as follows:

Mark Snow - Music From The X-Files: The Truth And The Light - Glow in the dark vinyl album. Limited to 4,500 copies worldwide.

On vinyl for the first time and features sections from the first three years of the acclaimed science fiction TV series by resident composer Mark Snow, with interspersed dialogue by the cast written by Chris Carter. The truth is out there!

Tegan and Sara - Tonight In The Dark We're Seeing Colors: Violet and Black splatter vinyl album. Limited 5,500 copies worldwide.

RSD exclusive recorded live from their Hey, I'm Just Like You tour. Includes exclusive T and S favorites.

Music Inspired By Batman & Robin (Music From and Inspired By The Motion Picture): 2 LP set, one Red, one Blue vinyl discs. Limited to 4,500 copies worldwide.

Now available on vinyl for the first time since it's 1997 release. Contains "The Batman Theme," Danny Elfman's Grammy Award-winning Best Instrumental composition.

Wale - Wow...That's' s Crazy: Red vinyl album. Limited to 3,000 copies worldwide.

First time on vinyl and features special guests Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Bryson Tiller, Jeremiah, 6LACK and more. Vinyl edition includes exclusive track "Special," featuring Bizness Boi, Ade, and AUGUST 08.

Find the complete list of RSD releases www.recordstoreday.com.

