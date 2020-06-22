Wallows Shares Acoustic Home Performance of 'Are You Bored Yet?'

Wallows have given "Are You Bored Yet? (Feat. Clairo)" a fresh take, releasing an at home performance video.

Watch below!

The single, taken from their debut album Nothing Happens, received an RIAA Gold certification in April and now nears 200 million global streams.

The band also held a fundraiser for The Bail Project via Instagram Live this past Saturday, June 20 - raising over $10,600. They were joined by Asia Johnson, a Bail Disruptor from The Bail Project, who spoke with the band and viewers about their organization, initiatives, and why the work they are doing is paramount right now. Following the conversation with Asia, Wallows played a handful of acoustic songs and even previewed two new songs. Head to @wallowsmusic on Instagram to watch the IGTV archive of the fundraiser & donate to The Bail Project.

Wallows most recent single "OK", produced by John Hill (2x GRAMMY-nominee for Producer of the Year) with co-production from Sachi DiSerafino of Joy Again and GRAMMY-winner John DeBold, is available digitally everywhere HERE. The single also received a charismatic official music video that has already amassed over 3M views

Related Articles View More Music Stories