Wallows Release Charity Cover of 'With A Little Help From My Friends'

Wallows are staying busy in quarantine, releasing a cover of the classic Beatles song "With a Little Help From My Friends." Wallows' drummer Cole Preston lends his vocals to the track, mirroring how Ringo sang on the Beatles version. Watch the music video featuring candid pre-quarantine memories of the band in the studio, on tour, at video shoots and more HERE .

Wallows will be donating their proceeds from the cover of "With a Little Help From My Friends" to Feeding America to help feed those in need and support the unprecedented growing food issue which has been heightened due to COVID-19. For more information and to donate directly, please visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/

Wallows most recent single "OK, produced by John Hill (2x GRAMMY-nominee for Producer of the Year) with co-production from Sachi DiSerafino of Joy Again and GRAMMY-winner John DeBold, is available digitally everywhere HERE. The single also received a charismatic official music video last month that has already amassed over 2M views.

The band is also celebrating an RIAA Gold certification for their smash single " Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo)" (taken from their debut album Nothing Happens) received last month. To beat quarantine boredom, check out the band's quarantine playlists on Spotify: Cole's playlist , Dylan's playlist , Braeden's playlist.

