Wallows Release Charity Cover of 'With A Little Help From My Friends'
Wallows are staying busy in quarantine, releasing a cover of the classic Beatles song "With a Little Help From My Friends." Wallows' drummer Cole Preston lends his vocals to the track, mirroring how Ringo sang on the Beatles version. Watch the music video featuring candid pre-quarantine memories of the band in the studio, on tour, at video shoots and more HERE.
Wallows will be donating their proceeds from the cover of "With a Little Help From My Friends" to Feeding America to help feed those in need and support the unprecedented growing food issue which has been heightened due to COVID-19. For more information and to donate directly, please visit https://www.feedingamerica.org/
Wallows most recent single "OK, produced by John Hill (2x GRAMMY-nominee for Producer of the Year) with co-production from Sachi DiSerafino of Joy Again and GRAMMY-winner John DeBold, is available digitally everywhere HERE. The single also received a charismatic official music video last month that has already amassed over 2M views.
The band is also celebrating an RIAA Gold certification for their smash single "Are You Bored Yet? (feat. Clairo)" (taken from their debut album Nothing Happens) received last month. To beat quarantine boredom, check out the band's quarantine playlists on Spotify: Cole's playlist, Dylan's playlist, Braeden's playlist.