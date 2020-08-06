Wallows Embark On A Virtual World Tour

The virtual tour will feature 4 Nights of unique shows filmed at LA's The Roxy Theatre.

Wallows return to the stage with a Virtual World Tour featuring four unique performances that have been pre-recorded at LA's famed The Roxy Theatre - also the location of Wallows' first ever headline show in 2017. Streaming via NoCap , Wallows Live at The Roxy will feature four full production sets, which were filmed while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. Tickets are on sale now HERE with the prices as follows: $15/individual show or $55 for a 4-show ticket bundle which includes the limited-edition screen-printed tour poster seen above. See below for a full list of dates, times and show details.

Every show is available to watch worldwide and will be archived and available to re-watch until October 4th at 11:59pm PT with the purchase of a ticket. Ticket purchasers are encouraged to create an account to access the show archives after the initial premiere, as well as to join the chat in the livestream and more.

Air Dates & Show Info:

SUNDAY, AUGUST 16 @ 7pm PT - 'West Coast Show' - Performing their debut album, Nothing Happens, in full from start to finish

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23 @ 7pm ET (4pm PT) - 'East Coast Show' - Performing a setlist of fan-voted songs

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 @ 7pm BST/8pm CEST (11am PT) - 'UK & Europe Show' - Wallows have picked their own set list for this show

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27 @ 6pm JST/7pm AEST (2am PT) - 'AUS, NZ & Asia Show' - ?????? Tune in to find out what Wallows play for their final set live at The Roxy

Wallows single "Are You Bored Yet (feat. Clairo)", taken from their debut album Nothing Happens, received an RIAA Gold certification in April and now surpassed 225 million global streams. The single was also named one of Spotify's predictions for Songs of the Summer 2020 along with features on Rolling Stone's "Trending 25" and "Artist 500" charts.

This past Monday, the band asked fans to recreate their official music video for "Are You Bored Yet?" (directed by Drew Kirsch). Fans can recreate the video shot for shot or any of their favorite moments from the video as close as possible to the original. Wallows will be editing together a new video using the fan submitted footage.

Wallows also released single "OK" in April, which was produced by John Hill (2x GRAMMY-nominee for Producer of the Year) with co-production from Sachi DiSerafino of Joy Again and GRAMMY-winner John DeBold. It's available digitally everywhere HERE. The single also received a charismatic official music video that has already amassed over 5M views.

View More Music Stories Related Articles