Walker & Royce Release 'Rave Grave' on Diplo's New House Imprint Higher Ground

Walker & Royce today release their double-single 'Rave Grave' - the first release on Diplo's new house imprint Higher Ground. Comprised of the title track in collaboration with LA-based house artist VNSSA and B-side "The Biznes," 'Rave Grave' is out now.

Listen below!



"Very excited to be the first release on Higher Ground," Sam Walker and Gavin Royce, aka Walker & Royce, say of the new release. "We think they have an amazing vision and feel these tracks have found a great home. 'Rave Grave' we did with VNSSA and it has a super catchy vocal that people are saying as they leave the party. 'The Biznes' is a banger that has been setting the mood for our sets since Coachella."



Expanding upon the release's "Rave Grave" centerpiece, VNSSA says "It's always an honor to work with Walker & Royce and definitely a privilege to collaborate with them on 'Rave Grave.' The lyrics were spawned in a blurry, late night, Lyft ride home from the club one night and the rest is history."



Walker & Royce are set to perform at Higher Ground's takeover of Brooklyn Mirage on September 22nd with a lineup that also includes label boss Diplo, Paul Woolford, Golf Clap, SIDEPIECE, Huxley, Dateless, and more.





