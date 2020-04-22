Wale Releases Video For 'Sue Me' Feat. Kelly Price

Making a statement like only he can at exactly 2:02 PM ET, which signifies his 202 D.C. area code, Wale reveals the provocative and powerful seven-minute short film for his latest single "Sue Me" (feat. Kelly Price). Watch it below!

The song stands out as the opening track of his critically acclaimed 2019 opus, Wow... That's Crazy [Warner Records].

The GRAMMY® Award-nominated rapper/actor/poet recruited renowned designer and creative director Kerby Jean-Raymond [Pyer Moss] behind the camera as director. The surreal clip depicts an alternate reality where typical tropes of the African American urban experience become completely inverted. The inner city narrative follows a struggling white teen, played by Oscar nominee Lucas Hedges [Manchester By The Sea, Honey Boy, Waves], who sees life on the other side for the first time. Reimagining brand names, a "White People Meet" billboard watches over the sprawl as the protagonist visits a "Morebucks Coffee" only to be forcibly escorted out as Wale films the reversed racial profiling on his phone. The climax proves utterly thought-provoking, to say the least.

Wale said, "What if you could walk through a day in the life of an average African American young man? What would you see? What would you hear? What would you face? We wanted to redefine the whole narrative and allow everybody to step into these shoes. I've never been more proud of a video than what we did here. Kerby really brought this vision to life, and Reebok helped make it a reality. I hope it makes you think a little. While you're thinking, stay safe and stay home!"

Wale recently dropped by The Daily Show for an interview with Trevor Noah and an explosive performance medley of "Sue Me" and "Love...(Her Fault)." The D.C. artist also gave a passionate performance in his hometown for NPR Music's inaugural Tiny Desk Festival. Last fall, he lit up the stage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards on BET with "Sue Me" and "On Chill" alongside Kelly Price. Speaking of "On Chill" (feat. Jeremih), the #1 smash single just garnered a platinum certification from the RIAA.





Related Articles View More Music Stories