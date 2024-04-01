WME Signs Back Blocks Music's Newest Country Sensation Tucker Wetmore

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back Blocks Music's emerging Country artist Tucker Wetmore is the newest sensation to sign with leading entertainment agency, WME, for global booking representation. Wetmore released his viral single “Wind Up Missin' You'' last Friday, March 29 and debuted in the Top 5 on the iTunes all-genre and Country charts behind Beyoncé. The already mega-viral track comes one month after his hugely successful debut single, “Wine Into Whiskey” that charted on Billboard's Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs chart.

Upon the release of “Wine Into Whiskey,” Billboard predicted it was “only a matter of time before Country radio wraps its arms around it.” Five adds at Country radio for the independent artist followed suit, and it is currently on rotation at SiriusXM The Highway.

“I'm feeling incredibly blessed to have fans that truly connect with my music, and having the support of WME to bring that music to life on stage is a game-changer,” shares Wetmore. “It was God and the fans that made this crazy dream of mine a reality, and I'm so grateful to have Braeden [Rountree] and Carrie [Murphy] in my corner to help me take my music all across the country. Can't wait to see y'all at a show real soon.”

After moving to Nashville in 2020, the small-town Kalama, Wash. native inked a publishing deal in 2023 with Rakiyah Marshall's Back Blocks Music, also home to Country music's rising artists and songwriters Lily Rose, Ashley Cooke and Blake Pendergrass. As Wetmore continues to hone his craft in some of Music City's most sought-after writing rooms, the recent signing with WME helps the viral sensation take the next step in his promising career as he continues to build out his team and hit the road for the first time.

“Tucker is an incredible talent and quickly making his mark on country music,” shares WME agent Carrie Murphy. “We're excited for the road ahead and for WME to be a part of his journey.”

Wetmore's meteoric rise continues to be fueled by social media as he surpasses over 45M+ views in the past 60 days and a staggering 64,000% increase across platforms.

Boasting nearly 1M followers on TikTok and Instagram alone, Wetmore's dedicated fan base eagerly anticipates seeing his music live. Fans won't have to wait long as he joins Kameron Marlowe's Strangers Tour next week, kicking off in Nacogdoches, Texas on April 4 before hitting the legendary Billy Bob's Texas on April 5. The Strangers Tour will span across the U.S. before concluding on May 23 in Fort Myers, Fla.