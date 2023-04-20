Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WINDSER Announces Acoustic EP 'Panoramic Sessions' & Shares 'Memory' Acoustic Track

The acoustic Panoramic Sessions EP will be released on May 3.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Indie dynamo Windser (neé Jordan Topf) released his highly praised EP Where the Redwoods Meet the Sea on Bright Antenna last October - a stunning collection of breezy tracks imbued with well-worn indie rock tenderness and beguiling songwriting.

Windser has just announced an acoustic version of the six songs, titled Panoramic Sessions EP, which will be released on May 3, and shares the acoustic version of his hit single "Memory."

The Panoramic Sessions EP was recorded in Northern California's Panoramic House Studios. Located in Stinson Beach, The Panoramic House is a one-of-a-kind landmark built in the 1960s by a local school teacher, Ron Crandall, and his family.

The house is built entirely out of recycled building materials salvaged from the greater bay area and Topf overlooked the Pacific Ocean out of the home's 19th-century Victorian windows while recording his vocals. Windser joins esteemed indie greats, Band of Horses, My Morning Jacket, Feist, Kevin Morby, and others who have recorded their records there.

Shares Topf, "Over the holiday I came to panoramic studios in Northern California to record acoustic versions of the EP. The studio was serene and I had the chance to record vocals while looking out at the Pacific Ocean. I like to think that environment and coastal air made its way into the sound of these versions."

Windser's music brims with the complex magic that comes from digging into one's own experiences. This is certainly evident across Where the Redwoods Meet the Sea EP and on fan favorites "Friends I Barely Know" and "Memory," both of which have garnered massive praise from coveted spots on DSPs to love from SiriusXM's Alt Nation, Audacy, and KROQ.

The new EP follows an extremely rewarding 2022 - one that saw a collaboration with Macklemore on "Maniac," which was the #2 most added track at Top 40 the week after its release and saw praise from Rolling Stone, UPROXX, Wonderland, MXDWN, and more, performances across the country on massive stages from Fenway Park to Bank of California Stadium, and a taped performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Now Windser gears up for an exciting 2023 with the release of his Panoramic Sessions and a performance at Lollapalooza this August. He will share the stage with the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Karol G, The Red Hot Chilly Peppers, and more.

Windser Tour Dates:

August 5 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Photo Credit: Nancy Nisperos



