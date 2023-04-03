WHIPPED CREAM 'Someone You Can Count On' Tour Dates Announced

Music producer, singer-songwriter WHIPPED CREAM (Caroline Cecil) has worked with a diversity of greats such as Latto, UNIIQU3, Moore Kismet, and Lil Keed. Now with the release of her new EP Someone You Can Count On (Monstercat), it's clear there's no limit to her creative ingenuity. To celebrate, WHIPPED CREAM is delivering the new music live to fans around the world with the announcement of Phase One of her 2023 World Tour.

With stops in Canada, Spain, Japan, Korea and major cities across the US, the theme of the Someone You Can Count On World Tour is a mixture of a James Bond film, with a bit more of an intimate romance experience. Fans can expect a certain energy between the curated show that they will romanticize about when thinking back on the show.

Someone You Can Count On means that WHIPPED CREAM will be playing the role of both partners in a relationship. She started off as the person who needed someone, through a rollercoaster of a relationship, she learned that all she needed to do was count on herself. This hints at what you will see through the wardrobe WHIPPED CREAM plans to bring on tour. The vibe of the music will be a plethora of her music, music of her favorite producers and artists she is inspired by. A true show to welcome her new self. Full dates and info available here.

Accumulating ten million streams already across featured tracks like "CRY," "Angels" and "Be Here (La La La)," her seven-song Someone You Can Count On EP sees WHIPPED CREAM step out of her comfort zone and into her higher power to unleash a boundless and raw representation of her artistry. Recently she added 'singer-songwriter' to her title, flexing her own vocals for the first time on this EP as heard on "Angels," "Be Here (La La La)" and "Rewind..(But I Love You)."

A body of work that chronicles her journey of self-discovery (someone you can count on is always you), Someone You Can Count On also features the single "The Dark," which has her teaming with rapper and songwriter Jasiah and producer Crimson Child for a genre-bending masterpiece. Unraveling a story about toxic love and loss, the single puts Jasiah's operatic talents on full display, heightening the drama in the haunting keys and textured synthwork.

The music video for "The Dark" is a novel mixed-reality project developed in Canada's first volumetric capture facility. Equipped with tech that can transfer humans and objects in and out of the Metaverse, WHIPPED CREAM, Jasiah, and Crimson Child were shot by over 100 cameras, capturing them in real-time and transporting their holograms into a virtual reality environment. A clip of the immersive video premiered at Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) in October and recently hit the road in a full-scale presentation at SXSW in Austin, inviting attendees to explore "The Dark" through virtual reality.

WHIPPED CREAM - 'Someone You Can Count On' North America dates:

4/14 - Indio, CA - Coachella (The Do LaB)

4/16 - Indo, CA - Coachella (Heineken House)

5/5 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

5/6 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

5/13 - Tempe, AZ - Sunbar

5/27 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

6/9 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theater

6/17 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

6/18 - George, WA - Beyond Wonderland - The Gorge

6/23 - Ottawa, ON - Escapade

6/29 - Washington, DC - Soundcheck

7/7 - Dallas, TX - Stereo Live

7/8 - Houston, TX - Stereo Live

7/14 - Portland, OR - 45 East

7/23 - Salmo, BC - Shambhala

8/13 - Baltimore, MD - Moonrise (b2b Borgore)

Look for more dates to be announced soon...