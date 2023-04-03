Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WHIPPED CREAM 'Someone You Can Count On' Tour Dates Announced

WHIPPED CREAM 'Someone You Can Count On' Tour Dates Announced

The tour features stops in Canada, Spain, Japan, Korea and major cities across the US.

Apr. 03, 2023  

Music producer, singer-songwriter WHIPPED CREAM (Caroline Cecil) has worked with a diversity of greats such as Latto, UNIIQU3, Moore Kismet, and Lil Keed. Now with the release of her new EP Someone You Can Count On (Monstercat), it's clear there's no limit to her creative ingenuity. To celebrate, WHIPPED CREAM is delivering the new music live to fans around the world with the announcement of Phase One of her 2023 World Tour.

With stops in Canada, Spain, Japan, Korea and major cities across the US, the theme of the Someone You Can Count On World Tour is a mixture of a James Bond film, with a bit more of an intimate romance experience. Fans can expect a certain energy between the curated show that they will romanticize about when thinking back on the show.

Someone You Can Count On means that WHIPPED CREAM will be playing the role of both partners in a relationship. She started off as the person who needed someone, through a rollercoaster of a relationship, she learned that all she needed to do was count on herself. This hints at what you will see through the wardrobe WHIPPED CREAM plans to bring on tour. The vibe of the music will be a plethora of her music, music of her favorite producers and artists she is inspired by. A true show to welcome her new self. Full dates and info available here.

Accumulating ten million streams already across featured tracks like "CRY," "Angels" and "Be Here (La La La)," her seven-song Someone You Can Count On EP sees WHIPPED CREAM step out of her comfort zone and into her higher power to unleash a boundless and raw representation of her artistry. Recently she added 'singer-songwriter' to her title, flexing her own vocals for the first time on this EP as heard on "Angels," "Be Here (La La La)" and "Rewind..(But I Love You)."

A body of work that chronicles her journey of self-discovery (someone you can count on is always you), Someone You Can Count On also features the single "The Dark," which has her teaming with rapper and songwriter Jasiah and producer Crimson Child for a genre-bending masterpiece. Unraveling a story about toxic love and loss, the single puts Jasiah's operatic talents on full display, heightening the drama in the haunting keys and textured synthwork.

The music video for "The Dark" is a novel mixed-reality project developed in Canada's first volumetric capture facility. Equipped with tech that can transfer humans and objects in and out of the Metaverse, WHIPPED CREAM, Jasiah, and Crimson Child were shot by over 100 cameras, capturing them in real-time and transporting their holograms into a virtual reality environment. A clip of the immersive video premiered at Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) in October and recently hit the road in a full-scale presentation at SXSW in Austin, inviting attendees to explore "The Dark" through virtual reality.

WHIPPED CREAM - 'Someone You Can Count On' North America dates:

4/14 - Indio, CA - Coachella (The Do LaB)

4/16 - Indo, CA - Coachella (Heineken House)

5/5 - Winnipeg, MB - Exchange Event Centre

5/6 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

5/13 - Tempe, AZ - Sunbar

5/27 - Denver, CO - Meow Wolf

6/9 - Sacramento, CA - Colonial Theater

6/17 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf

6/18 - George, WA - Beyond Wonderland - The Gorge

6/23 - Ottawa, ON - Escapade

6/29 - Washington, DC - Soundcheck

7/7 - Dallas, TX - Stereo Live

7/8 - Houston, TX - Stereo Live

7/14 - Portland, OR - 45 East

7/23 - Salmo, BC - Shambhala

8/13 - Baltimore, MD - Moonrise (b2b Borgore)

Look for more dates to be announced soon...



Video: Watch Durand Bernarrs NPR Tiny Desk Concert Photo
Video: Watch Durand Bernarr's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
NPR Music debuted acclaimed singer and songwriter Durand Bernarr anxiously-awaited Tiny Desk Concert. He played a total of nine tracks while outfitted in a white and magenta sequined ‘fit with a pompadour-styled wig, paying homage to Bobby Proud from the Disney Channel’s animated series The Proud Family. Watch the concert video now!
Video: NOLAN fka (Nolan the Ninja) Returns With Music Video SCOOP Photo
Video: NOLAN fka (Nolan the Ninja) Returns With Music Video 'SCOOP'
Although NOLAN fka may appear as a newcomer, the artist formerly known as Nolan the Ninja has had a longstanding career. The Cali-born, Detroit-bred emcee/beatmaker has released numerous projects both independently via his SPORT CAST imprint and through acclaimed Hip-Hop label, Mello Music Group. Watch the new music video now!
Laurie Berkner to Perform in Norwalk, CT at the Wall Street Thetare Photo
Laurie Berkner to Perform in Norwalk, CT at the Wall Street Thetare
At her Norwalk show, Laurie will perform songs from Buzz Buzz like 'Bumblebee (Buzz Buzz)' and 'Pig On Her Head,' along with such hits as 'Victor Vito,' 'We Are The Dinosaurs,' 'Rocketship Run,' and 'The Goldfish (Let's Go Swimming)' and more recent fan favorites like 'Superhero,' 'Waiting for the Elevator,' and 'Chipmunk at the Gas Pump.'
THE DEFIANTS to Release New Album Drive in June Photo
THE DEFIANTS to Release New Album 'Drive' in June
Formed by Paul Laine, Bruno Ravel, and Rob Marcello, who are all current or former members of beloved rockers Danger Danger, The Defiants' latest opus is yet another impeccable slice of melodic hard rock.

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share