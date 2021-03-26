Vocal Gumbo Celebrates Women's History Month With WOMEN IN MUSIC: WE CAN COOK TOO!

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The pandemic-born brainchild of respected and trusted singers / arrangers / producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Vocal Gumbo is a virtual music festival created to bring the vocal music community together across the miles to inspire and entertain a world standing still during uncertain times. Over the last year, Siegel and Kinhan have wrangled living legends, Grammy winners and up-and-coming superstars, to produce one-of-a-kind collaborations and curate incredible DIY, at-home performances to share in their monthly music feast.

This month, Vocal Gumbo is presentING an all-star lineup of brilliant female musicians celebrating Women's History Month including:

Dianne Reeves

Paula Cole

Rachel Caswell & Sara Caswell

Dee Daniels

Duchess

Teri Roiger

and young artist, Kate Kortum

The concert premieres LIVE on Wednesday, March 31 at 8 PM EST and will be available ON DEMAND for 24 hours.

VOCAL GUMBO HAPPY HOUR - LIVE ON FACEBOOK AND YOUTUBE

Meet the artists for a virtual hang on Sunday, March 28 at 5 PM EST on Vocal Gumbo's Facebook and YouTube pages.

VOCAL GUMBO FEATURED ON SIRIUS XM

Siegel and Kinhan are also hosting a series on Sirius XM Real Jazz - Channel 67 called "Women in Jazz: We Can Cook Too!" Each week, the gumbo gals present a playlist of women artists who have shattered the glass ceiling and continue to raise the roof, creating opportunities for the sisterhood to thrive, represent and move the story forward.

Visit www.vocalgumbo.com for air times.

DETAILS:

Vocal Gumbo Celebrates Women's History Month

Women in Music: We Can Cook Too!

Live! March 31 at 8PM ET and Available On Demand for 24 Hours

TICKETS $15

www.vocalgumbo.com