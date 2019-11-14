Vlossom Shares Video for Debut Single 'Catch Your Breath'

The music of Vlossom is an entry into another world, a wonderland both beautifully futuristic and profoundly elemental. Vlossom is a newly birthed collaboration between Australian musicians Nick Littlemore (of multi-platinum selling acts Empire of the Sun & PNAU) and Alister Wright (frontman of Australian indie rock band Cloud Control).

Vlossom's debut single, "Catch Your Breath" unfolds in hypnotic rhythms and ethereal vocal work, a graceful collision of electronic experimentation and live instrumentation (largely provided by a line-up of legendary musicians whom Littlemore met through his work with Elton John). The lush and luminous track speaks to a metaphorical loss of composure. "It's that feeling of seeing a thing of absolute beauty, whether it's a girl or guy or plant or animal, and being brought into a heightened reality," says Littlemore. "For the most part our everyday lives are fairly menial, so those moments when we do lose our breath are really something to dwell on."

Vlossom symphonize elements of pop and psych-rock and electronic music into something strangely multisensory- a body of work possessed of its own distinct texture and temperature and color and perfume, euphoric and often trance-inducing yet undeniably transformative.

The equally colorful video for "Catch Your Breath" was filmed in a mausoleum in Los Angeles. Littlemore describes the creative process behind it: "The clip was directed by the incomparable Nicolas Randall, a visionary director whose understanding of colour and movement is second to none. It was shot in an amazing mortuary; the song deals with crossing over to parallel dimensions. Nicolas played with this concept in this location, breathing wondrously strange energy into a lifeless place, uber-styled and choreographed by masters in their field."

True to the enchanted nature of the project, Vlossom emerged from a moment of charmed spontaneity: while walking down the street one autumn day in Adelaide, Littlemore bumped into Wright and immediately proposed that they make an album together. "He had this exuberance that shone through as he approached me, and right away I felt compelled to offer myself up for the slaughter," says Littlemore. Several months later, the two musicians joined up for their first session, during which Littlemore played a number of backing tracks he'd recently created (including a few pieces made with Tim Lefebvre, a bassist known for his work with David Bowie). "Without really talking or anything, Nick threw me straight in and had me sing over all these instrumentals," Wright recalls. "I ended up getting so lost in it, and just singing whatever came into my head at the time."

"Catch Your Breath" is the first taste of Vlossom's debut EP, set to drop in 2020.

Photo Credit: Nicolas Randall





