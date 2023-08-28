Vitamin String Quartet Announces First US Tour; Performing The Hits of BRIDGERTON & Beyond

The tour is kicking off in Oxford, Ohio on October 24th.

Aug. 28, 2023

As Vitamin String Quartet continues to expand their impressive catalog of orchestral tributes, the pop-culture-inspired instrumentalists just announced their first US tour kicking off in Oxford, Ohio on October 24th. Fans can expect to hear beautiful string renditions of their favorite hits, as well as those made even more popular by their inclusion in the wildly popular Netflix series, Bridgerton. 

Across over 300 releases, VSQ have produced cutting-edge string renditions of a highly eclectic mix of artists, erasing boundaries between classical, dance, hip-hop, rock, and pop. From Lil Nas X to Björk, Studio Ghibli to gothic metal, VSQ approaches their renditions with respect and care, breathing new life into music they already love. To date, these heartfelt renditions have earned the ensemble over 2 billion streams, almost 4 million downloads, and over 1 million physical units sold.

On the tour, Derek Stein, Cellist with Vitamin String Quartet shares, “Going on tour with VSQ is something I have wanted to do since I started playing with the group over ten years ago. I am so excited it's finally happening so more people can experience VSQ live!”

The release of Netflix’s original show Bridgerton launched Vitamin String Quartet into the mainstream spotlight with their versions of “thank u, next,” “bad guy,” and “In My Blood” being highlights of the first season. The second season, as well as Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, saw VSQ’s music front and center again.

Vitamin String Quartet’s string stylings have also been featured in HBO’s Westworld and ABC’s Modern Family, as well as the Judd Apatow-directed The King of Staten Island, among many others. In addition, the ensemble has appeared onscreen with 30 Seconds to Mars for an episode MTV Unplugged as well as in an episode of Gossip Girl. VSQ can also be heard alongside Danny Elfman, Plain White T’s, Korn, and others in the official The Nightmare Before Christmas tribute album Nightmare Revisited.

Seven of VSQ’s albums have charted with Billboard, peaking at #4 in both the Classical and Classical Crossover categories. The full-length album VSQ Performs Lana Del Rey was nominated for Best Classical Record in the 2021 Libera Awards. The quartet’s rendition of “Merry-Go-Round of Life” from the Studio Ghibli film Howl’s Moving Castle led to a Tik Tok trend, used in over 1.7 million videos including, notably, a video by Billie Eilish. In September of 2022, the single and live video for their rendition of the BTS smash “Idol” blew up Twitter, trending with massive numbers amongst the BTS A.R.M.Y. fanbase. 

For the first time ever, Vitamin String Quartet will be taking their talents across the country. Tour dates & details can be found below.

Vitamin String Quartet tour dates:

October 24 - Oxford, OH

October 25 - Athens, OH

October 27 - Skokie, IL

December 10 - Philadelphia, PA

December 12 - Englewood, NJ

December 13 - Brooklyn, NY

December 14 - Boston, MA

December 15 - Ridgefield, CT

December 16 - Los Angeles, CA

December 17 - Washington, DC

February 1 - Las Vegas, NV

February 3 - Cerritos, CA

February 4 - Sebastopol, CA

February 6 - Fort Collins, CO

February 8 - Kirkland, WA

February 13 - Redding, CA

February 14 - Medford, OR

February 16 - Anchorage, AK

February 17 - Anchorage, AK

March 8 - Muskegon, MI

March 9 - Sturgis, MI

Photo Credit: Colin Pregent 



