Vistas Share New Track 'Summer​​​​​​​'

Today, Scotland's Vistas share their latest single "Summer."

Listen to "Summer" below!

"Summer" is the latest single to be taken from the trio's highly anticipated debut album Everything Changes In The End, which will be released May 29th via Believe.

An ode to festival sunsets, balmy nights and warm beers with your best friends, "Summer" slows things down for the first time, taking the band from straight up indie bangers to showcase the gentler side of their songwriting abilities. In these strange times it can give hope of good times to come, or evoke the memories of better times to get you through.

Speaking about "Summer", frontman Prentice said: ""Summer" is the oldest track on the album, written all the way back in 2016. We used to play this song a lot but for whatever reason it left our setlist a few years ago.

When we were considering songs for the album we brought out the old demo for "Summer" and we knew it had to go on the record. When it was initially written it was about remembering old Summer holidays from your childhood. However since the song's creation we've experienced four more years of Summers and I thought it was interesting how the feeling of the song was still relevant to me. The feeling was less about reminiscing and more about appreciating how quickly our time passes. I really love this track and I'm so happy it made its way onto the album."

Everything Changes in the End is a record bursting with feel good indie tracks, and is long awaited after three years of singles and EP's, hundreds of live shows and festivals across the UK and beyond.

Photo Credit: Nial Lee





