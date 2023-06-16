Viral Sensation Tiko Releases New Single 'Don't Call Back' Featuring Jayden

Tiko's third studio album is coming later this year. 

Jun. 16, 2023

YouTube creator and singer Tiko has released his latest single “Don’t Call Back,” out today via ONErpm. The effervescent track flourishes with dreamy synths as Jayden — who typically performs under the moniker of Tiko using his signature voice changer — lets his real vocals shine as he sets boundaries while navigating through heartbreak.

Produced by The Ready Set's Jordan Witzigreuter (Lindsey Stirling, AWOLNATION, UPSAHL, The Mowgli's), “Don’t Call Back” is the first single off Tiko's yet-to-be-announced third studio album coming later this year. 

“Don’t Call Back” follows the recent remastered release of Tiko’s viral hit single “Fishy On Me.” The track kickstarted the young creative’s venture into music in 2020 after it swam to the top of Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 (#4) and Global Viral 50 (#2) playlists and has now accumulated over 181 million streams to date. Since then, Tiko has garnered over half a billion global streams and over half a million monthly listeners, carving a lane that is all his own. 

Leading up to the release of “Don’t Call Back,” Tiko recently partnered with Convoy of Hope, participating in their feedONE initiative which feeds children around the world while also providing access to education and clean water.

His fundraising efforts included an adventurous game of hide-and-seek at Convoy’s warehouse giving away a dream vacation and using the video to raise money with his community of fishy followers, raising over $13,000. Check out the video here.

Merging his love for gaming and music, Tiko began launching content on his main YouTube channel in 2018 and has since garnered more than 6.9 million subscribers and 1.3 billion views, making him one of the biggest stars in the creator community.

In 2020, he was recognized by YouTube as the #5 Top Creator, #2 Breakout Creators in the U.S., and one of the Top 10 Breakout Creators on the planet. In addition to his gaming videos — which focuses on Fortnite, Minecraft, VR, and IRL content — he is taking his artistry to another level with his lighthearted electro-pop music.

Tiko has two full-lengths under his gills with his debut album Wave, which features his hit single “Stressed Out,” and his sophomore album UPSIDE DOWN where his original vocals were introduced for the first time.

He has also received media support from the likes of Entrepreneur, Game Rant, Sweety High, Ones To Watch, and Spindle Magazine as well as playlist support from Apple Music's Kids Party, The Kids Table, Going To School, and Social Distancing Social Club, Spotify’s Game Time and Viral 50 Malaysia, and Filtr TikTok Songs among others. 

Part of the next generation of dynamic multi-platform artists, Tiko’s unique ability for developing compelling story lines while connecting with his fans creates a strong sense of community and a tight-knit network of fishy followers. Stay tuned for more new music to come!  



