Viral Phenomenon $NOT Releases New Music Video for 'Red'

Rising rapper $NOT might be an introvert at heart, but he's an extremely charismatic performer in his shows and music videos. Coming through with an inventive clip for his latest single, $NOT shares the video for "RED." Produced by ToryOnTheBeat, "RED" fits the laid-back, yet aggressive mode that $NOT has perfected, delivering effortless flexes and promising to lay down the law if he needs to: "Get the f*ck up out my way, b*tch, I got a strap/Body on the ground, we gon' leave you where you lay."

Directed by UnkleLuc, the video is an exploration of $NOT's feelings regarding his rising fame-more and more people genuflect to his success, but he can never know if they truly have his back. The video makes the metaphor plain, as $NOT portrays a ruthless crime boss who places his trust in the wrong men.

Along with the video for "RED," $NOT announces the $NOT World Tour his first headlining international tour since his sold out sojourn in early 2020. $NOT's touring schedule kicks off with a series of festival sets, including performances at Rolling Loud Miami, Firefly, and Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash. In October, the tour starts in earnest, spanning over 30 dates and moving coast-to-coast in the U.S. and Canada, from Boston on October 10th to St. Louis on November 21st. The North American leg of the tour finishes up at Rolling Loud California in San Bernardino in December. In 2022, $NOT makes his way across the pond for over 20 dates, criss-crossing the continent and the British Isles in February and early March. Tickets for the tour go on sale July 23rd at 10am PT/1pm ET.

"RED" arrives as $NOT climbs charts with "Tell 'Em," his collaboration with fellow riser Cochise. On "Tell 'Em," $NOT provides a calm counterpoint to Cochise's hyperactive delivery, bodying the beat with his deadpan warnings of impending doom. With a video directed by $NOT's frequent collaborator Cole Bennett (8.5 million views in one month), "Tell 'Em" has become a phenomenon, generating over 11 million global streams per week and becoming $NOT's first-ever hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at #64 and currently sits at #90. "Tell 'Em" arrived in the wake of "Whipski," a breezy collaboration with Lil Skies, complete with another Cole Bennett-directed video, following the loose storyline established in "Revenge" (11.3 million views) and "Mean" ft. Flo Milli (9.7 million views). Always ahead of the curve, $NOT dropped an NFT, exclusively on Zora , to coincide with the release of "Whipski," and he teamed up with Rose In Good Faith for an exclusive merch drop to accompany the release of the "RED" single-many items have already sold out. Last week, $NOT collaborated with Kevin Abstract and slowthai on Abstract's new single "SLUGGER."

Last year, $NOT released Beautiful Havoc , his latest project. Taking his songwriting to a new level, Beautiful Havoc interrogates the 22-year-old rapper's pain, digging into the betrayal and hardships that shape his prickly and misanthropic persona. With production from the likes of Powers Pleasant, Eem Triplin, Woodpecker, and more, Beautiful Havoc offers a bright and diverse sonic palette, allowing $NOT to showcase his elite melodic instincts and provide a contrast to his dark, self-hating lyrics. Beautiful Havoc hosts several well-received singles, including collabs with iann dior and Denzel Curry, and is home to "Mean" (35 million Spotify streams), the Flo Milli-featuring slapper that inspired a viral trend on TikTok (over 700k combined video creations). Beautiful Havoc is available everywhere via 300 Ent.

Stay tuned for more music from the 23-year-old rapper very soon, as he continues his superstar trajectory and prepares for his follow-up to Beautiful Havoc.

Tour Dates

North America

7/23/21 - Miami, FL, Rolling Loud

7/31/21 - Fontana, CA, Hard Summer

8/6/21 - Salt Lake City, UT, Hive

8/22/21 - Chicago, IL, Lyrical Lemonade

9/25/21 - Dover, DE, Firefly

10/10/21 - Boston, MA, The Sinclair

10/14/21 - Pittsburgh, PA, Spirit Hall

10/16/21 - Detroit, MI, Magic Stick

10/17/21 - Columbus, OH, A&R

10/19/21 - Charlotte, NC, The Underground

10/20/21 - Atlanta, Masquerade Hell

10/22/21 - New Orleans, LA, Buku: Planet B Fest

10/24/21 - Houston, TX, Bronze Peacock

10/26/21 - Austin, TX, CATIL

10/27/21 - Dallas, TX, Cambridge Room

10/28/21 - New York, NY, Rolling Loud

11/3/21 - Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory

11/5/21 - Fresno, CA, Strummers

11/6/21 - Oakland, CA, Complex

11/7/21 - Sacramento, CA, Harlow's

11/9/21 - Seattle, WA, Neumos

11/10/21 - Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theater

11/11/21 - Vancouver, BC, Venue Nightclub

11/14/21 -Las Vegas, NV, Day N Vegas

11/16/21 - Denver, CO, Cervantes' Other Side

11/17/21 - Omaha, NE, Waiting Room

11/18/21 - Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line

11/20/21 - Chicago, IL, The Patio Theater

11/21/21 - St. Louis, MO, Red Flag

12/11/21 - San Bernardino, CA, Rolling Loud California

International2/6/22 - Helsinki, Finland, Vanha Ylioppilastalo2/7/22 - Stockholm, Sweden, Klubben2/8/22 - Oslo, Norway, Vulkan2/9/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark, Amager Bio2/11/22 - Hamburg, Germany, Uebel & Gefahrlich2/13/22 - Berlin, Germany, Columbia Theater2/15/22 - Prague, Czechia, Roxy2/16/22 - Budapest, Hungary, Akvarium2/17/22 - Vienna, Austria, Grelle Forelle2/18/22 - Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia2/20/22 -Zürich, Switzerland, Plaza2/21/22 - Cologne, Germany, Live Music Hall2/22/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg OZ2/23/22 - Munich, Germany, Technikum2/26/22 - Brussels, Belgium, Botanique2/27/22 - Paris, France, FVTVR2/28/22 - London, United Kingdom, Electric Ballroom3/2/22 - Manchester, United Kingdom, Manchester Academy 23/3/22 - Glasgow, United Kingdom, QMU Glasgow University3/5/22 - Dublin, Ireland, Button Factory3/6/22 - Brighton, United Kingdom, Chalk3/8/22 - Athens, Greece, Iera Odos3/10/22 - Gdansk, Poland, B903/11/22 - Warsaw, Poland, Proxima