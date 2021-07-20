Viral Phenomenon $NOT Releases New Music Video for 'Red'
He has also announced a list of upcoming tour dates; see below.
Rising rapper $NOT might be an introvert at heart, but he's an extremely charismatic performer in his shows and music videos. Coming through with an inventive clip for his latest single, $NOT shares the video for "RED." Produced by ToryOnTheBeat, "RED" fits the laid-back, yet aggressive mode that $NOT has perfected, delivering effortless flexes and promising to lay down the law if he needs to: "Get the f*ck up out my way, b*tch, I got a strap/Body on the ground, we gon' leave you where you lay."Directed by UnkleLuc, the video is an exploration of $NOT's feelings regarding his rising fame-more and more people genuflect to his success, but he can never know if they truly have his back. The video makes the metaphor plain, as $NOT portrays a ruthless crime boss who places his trust in the wrong men. Along with the video for "RED," $NOT announces the $NOT World Tour his first headlining international tour since his sold out sojourn in early 2020. $NOT's touring schedule kicks off with a series of festival sets, including performances at Rolling Loud Miami, Firefly, and Lyrical Lemonade's Summer Smash. In October, the tour starts in earnest, spanning over 30 dates and moving coast-to-coast in the U.S. and Canada, from Boston on October 10th to St. Louis on November 21st. The North American leg of the tour finishes up at Rolling Loud California in San Bernardino in December. In 2022, $NOT makes his way across the pond for over 20 dates, criss-crossing the continent and the British Isles in February and early March. Tickets for the tour go on sale July 23rd at 10am PT/1pm ET. "RED" arrives as $NOT climbs charts with "Tell 'Em," his collaboration with fellow riser Cochise. On "Tell 'Em," $NOT provides a calm counterpoint to Cochise's hyperactive delivery, bodying the beat with his deadpan warnings of impending doom. With a video directed by $NOT's frequent collaborator Cole Bennett (8.5 million views in one month), "Tell 'Em" has become a phenomenon, generating over 11 million global streams per week and becoming $NOT's first-ever hit on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at #64 and currently sits at #90. "Tell 'Em" arrived in the wake of "Whipski," a breezy collaboration with Lil Skies, complete with another Cole Bennett-directed video, following the loose storyline established in "Revenge" (11.3 million views) and "Mean" ft. Flo Milli (9.7 million views). Always ahead of the curve, $NOT dropped an NFT, exclusively on Zora, to coincide with the release of "Whipski," and he teamed up with Rose In Good Faith for an exclusive merch drop to accompany the release of the "RED" single-many items have already sold out. Last week, $NOT collaborated with Kevin Abstract and slowthai on Abstract's new single "SLUGGER." Last year, $NOT released Beautiful Havoc, his latest project. Taking his songwriting to a new level, Beautiful Havoc interrogates the 22-year-old rapper's pain, digging into the betrayal and hardships that shape his prickly and misanthropic persona. With production from the likes of Powers Pleasant, Eem Triplin, Woodpecker, and more, Beautiful Havoc offers a bright and diverse sonic palette, allowing $NOT to showcase his elite melodic instincts and provide a contrast to his dark, self-hating lyrics. Beautiful Havoc hosts several well-received singles, including collabs with iann dior and Denzel Curry, and is home to "Mean" (35 million Spotify streams), the Flo Milli-featuring slapper that inspired a viral trend on TikTok (over 700k combined video creations). Beautiful Havoc is available everywhere via 300 Ent. Stay tuned for more music from the 23-year-old rapper very soon, as he continues his superstar trajectory and prepares for his follow-up to Beautiful Havoc.
Tour Dates
North America
7/23/21 - Miami, FL, Rolling Loud
7/31/21 - Fontana, CA, Hard Summer
8/6/21 - Salt Lake City, UT, Hive
8/22/21 - Chicago, IL, Lyrical Lemonade
9/25/21 - Dover, DE, Firefly
10/10/21 - Boston, MA, The Sinclair
10/14/21 - Pittsburgh, PA, Spirit Hall
10/16/21 - Detroit, MI, Magic Stick
10/17/21 - Columbus, OH, A&R
10/19/21 - Charlotte, NC, The Underground
10/20/21 - Atlanta, Masquerade Hell
10/22/21 - New Orleans, LA, Buku: Planet B Fest
10/24/21 - Houston, TX, Bronze Peacock
10/26/21 - Austin, TX, CATIL
10/27/21 - Dallas, TX, Cambridge Room
10/28/21 - New York, NY, Rolling Loud
11/3/21 - Santa Ana, CA, The Observatory
11/5/21 - Fresno, CA, Strummers
11/6/21 - Oakland, CA, Complex
11/7/21 - Sacramento, CA, Harlow's
11/9/21 - Seattle, WA, Neumos
11/10/21 - Portland, OR, Hawthorne Theater
11/11/21 - Vancouver, BC, Venue Nightclub
11/14/21 -Las Vegas, NV, Day N Vegas
11/16/21 - Denver, CO, Cervantes' Other Side
11/17/21 - Omaha, NE, Waiting Room
11/18/21 - Minneapolis, MN, Fine Line
11/20/21 - Chicago, IL, The Patio Theater
11/21/21 - St. Louis, MO, Red Flag
12/11/21 - San Bernardino, CA, Rolling Loud California
2/6/22 - Helsinki, Finland, Vanha Ylioppilastalo
2/7/22 - Stockholm, Sweden, Klubben
2/8/22 - Oslo, Norway, Vulkan
2/9/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark, Amager Bio
2/11/22 - Hamburg, Germany, Uebel & Gefahrlich
2/13/22 - Berlin, Germany, Columbia Theater
2/15/22 - Prague, Czechia, Roxy
2/16/22 - Budapest, Hungary, Akvarium
2/17/22 - Vienna, Austria, Grelle Forelle
2/18/22 - Milan, Italy, Circolo Magnolia
2/20/22 -Zürich, Switzerland, Plaza
2/21/22 - Cologne, Germany, Live Music Hall
2/22/22 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, Melkweg OZ
2/23/22 - Munich, Germany, Technikum
2/26/22 - Brussels, Belgium, Botanique
2/27/22 - Paris, France, FVTVR
2/28/22 - London, United Kingdom, Electric Ballroom
3/2/22 - Manchester, United Kingdom, Manchester Academy 2
3/3/22 - Glasgow, United Kingdom, QMU Glasgow University
3/5/22 - Dublin, Ireland, Button Factory
3/6/22 - Brighton, United Kingdom, Chalk
3/8/22 - Athens, Greece, Iera Odos
3/10/22 - Gdansk, Poland, B90
3/11/22 - Warsaw, Poland, Proxima