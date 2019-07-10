Violent Femmes Share I'M NOTHING From New Album Out 7/26

Violent Femmes have unveiled another song from their much-anticipated new album, HOTEL LAST RESORT, due via [PIAS] on Friday, July 26. A rambunctious new rendition of the band's classic "I'm Nothing" featuring pro skateboarder Stefan Janoski is available now.

"'I'm Nothing' explores the modern conundrum of people needing to attach labels to other human beings," bassist Brian Ritchie says. "We refute that in human terms and also with our music."

A polymath athlete, artist, and musician in his own right, Janoski reached out to the band to discuss collaborating on a Violent Femmes skate shoe for his Nike SB product line. The words "I'm Nothing" in Janoski's handwriting will be screen printed on the tongue of the shoe, while his artwork will be included on the custom sockliner. Chain stitched on the left shoe will be the word "VIOLENT" and on the right shoe, the word "FEMMES," with a vulc tape mirror applique in Tour Yellow.

Delighted by his passion, especially for "I'm Nothing," Violent Femmes decided to re-record the song with a few new lyrics and their new friend on guest vocals.

"We're kind of like jazz musicians or folk musicians," Ritchie continues. "We don't really see the harm in revisiting a song or doing a new version. So here's Stefan, coming from the outside and having such enthusiasm for 'I'm Nothing,' we thought it was a good time to revisit it and invited him to help out on the vocals. He was so enthusiastic about it, it was like he was floating on clouds while he was in the studio."

The groundbreaking band's 10th studio album, HOTEL LAST RESORT is available for pre-order now; limited edition colored vinyl is also available. HOTEL LAST RESORT was first heralded earlier this spring with the release of the LP's plaintive title track, featuring the iconic guitar sound of Television co-founder Tom Verlaine. The track is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Rolling Stone hailed "Hotel Last Resort" as a "surreal new song" in its exclusive premiere, writing, ""Throughout the winding cut, Gano unfurls a series of intriguing lyrical vignettes ('I don't change the chords anymore/The chords change themselves; I've become invisible because one is not divisible') over droning acoustic strums and Verlaine's textural lead lines."

VIOLENT FEMMES ON TOUR 2019

JULY

28 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena #

29 - Selbyville, DE - The Freeman Stage #

30 - Washington, DC - The Anthem #

AUGUST

1 - New York, NY - Pier 17 #

2 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage #

3 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion #

4 - East Providence, RI - Bold Point Park #

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE #

8 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre #

9 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater #

10 - Indianapolis, IN - Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #

11 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre #

14 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Company #

15 - Des Moines, IA - Water Works Park #

16 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre #

17 - Lyons, CO - Rocky Mountain Folks Festival *

23 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

25 - Port Townsend, WA - THING *

SEPTEMBER

6 - Omaha, NE - Shadow Ridge Music Festival *

7 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Amphitheater

13 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest *

14 - Green Bay, WI - The Meyer Theatre

* Festival Performance

# w/Ben Folds





