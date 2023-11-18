Vintage Culture Drops New Single 'Come Come'

Vintage Culture has joined forces with German duo Tube & Berger and Australian vocalist Kyle Pearce for euphoric new single ‘Come Come', the latest track taken from the Brazilian DJ icon's highly anticipated debut album. Click here to purchase or stream the album.



Out 17th November and released on Virgin Music, ‘Come Come' is an uptempo progressive house banger built around a heartfelt vocal from Kyle Pearce. Combining their production talents, Vintage Culture and Tube & Berger bring their A-game, resulting in a powerful soundscape of hair-raising strings and dark synth drops.



Having earlier this year announced his upcoming debut album to be released in summer 2024, ‘Come Come' is Vintage Culture's latest in a string of head-turning 2023 singles, following the heart-stopping Be No Rain and Fideles collab ‘Fallen Leaf', The Clash rework ‘Rock the Casbah', ‘Alive' with Franky Wah, and ‘If I Live Forever' ft Izzy Bizu.



From the tiny municipality of Mundo Novo, Brazilian house DJ Vintage Culture has risen to international stardom through his songwriting, studio productions and charismatic stage presence. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, he has been announced as the world's #1 House DJ in the DJ Mag ‘Top 100', while climbing to #10 in this year's overall poll. 2023 has also seen Vintage Culture debut his new residency Born Of Music Addiction at Hï Ibiza throughout the summer, alongside electrifying sets at festivals including Coachella, Burning Man, Exit Festival, Tomorrowland, Time Warp and Elrow, as well as the hugely successful launch of his own festival Vintage Is A Festival - the latest installment of which took place on 9th November in Sâo Paulo.



Tube & Berger started their musical journey over a decade ago. Since then, the house producers released two acclaimed studio albums, played gigs around the world and have over 60 million YouTube plays to their name. The duo have undoubtedly shaped the Deep House genre, crafting several scene defining records in the last few years - notably with ‘Imprint of Pleasure', a dance floor anthem released on Suara Records that was named Beatport's 9th Top Selling Track of All Time, racked up 32 million streams on Spotify and has provided the soundtrack for festivals and dance floors for over many years.



Now a multi-platinum artist, Australian native Kyle Pearce boasts over 100 million streams across his catalogue. Having collaborated with a wide range of artists over the years including Tube & Berger, Klangkarussell, Oliver Moldan, Blank & Jones, Boss Doms, Havoc & Lawn to name just a few, it was his collaboration with Junge Junge in 2016 that really led to his breakout moment. The pair collaborated on a number of records including 'Beautiful Girl', and 'Run Run Run', the former reaching gold status in Sweden, and the latter hitting a phenomenal triple platinum. With extensive touring across Australia, as part of QPD, performing alongside industry legends Jack Jones, Steve Balbi, Rick Price and popular bands The Angels and MiSex, Kyle has gone on to perform across Europe at some of the major festivals and events such as Melt Festival, Sofia Live Club, Epic Society, Parookaville, Helene Beach Festival and Tribehouse.



With a much-anticipated debut album on the way, ‘Come Come' finds Vintage Culture combining perfectly with Tube & Berger & Kyle Pearce, resulting in a progressive house gem that's sure to set off dance floors around the world.