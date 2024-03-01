Video: Watch Tinashe Perform 'Tightrope' For Vevo

Vevo, the world's leading music video network, has released Tinashe's live performance of her single "Tightrope," off her latest album, BB/Ang3L.

When it comes to any artform, the details are everything, and Tinashe always pays attention to every last detail. Not only does the multi-platinum-certified R&B disruptor sing, write, and dance, but she also produces, mixes, engineers, creative directs, and edits. As a result, she blazes past any and all boundaries.

On her new album, Tinashe explains, “Every time I create a new body of work, I reflect on what I'm going through and by being home, I was able to focus on my spiritual journey and the things I was going through. I was playing a lot of video games and there's a lot of tech concepts and talking about what the future looks like where technology and spirituality kind of meet.”

