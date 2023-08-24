Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'

The single will be released on Friday, August 25.

By: Aug. 24, 2023

Miley Cyrus has shared a new preview for her upcoming single, "Used to Be Young." The video features a snippet of Cyrus performing the new song.

The single will be released on Friday, August 25. Pre-save “Used To Be Young” here. Fans can also purchase a special 7-inch of the track, pre-order here.

Along with the single, Cyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)" Disney+ special will air on ABC on August 24 at 10:00 p.m. EDT. The special will include an additional "retrospective interview" where Cyrus will look back on the first 30 years of her life.

Cyrus recently teased the single with posters feature lyrics from some of Cyrus' greatest hits, including "Party in the U.S.A.," "The Climb," "Wrecking Ball," "Flowers," and more being plastered around the world. The posters all featured lyrics from "Used to Be Young," which had fans speculating that new music was imminent.

Watch a preview of the song here:






From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

