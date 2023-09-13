Video: Watch Kelsea Ballerini Perform 'Penthouse' at the VMAs

Multi-platinum country superstar Kelsea Ballerini spent her 30th birthday at the VMAs to perform "Penthouse" off her "Rolling Up The Welcome Mat" EP.

Ballerini treated fans to a world premiere performance off the expanded version of her latest deeply personal, critically-acclaimed EP Rolling Up The Welcome Mat (For Good).

Kelsea’s first-time appearance on the storied MTV stage came on the same day as her 30th birthday (Sep 12) and in the midst of a record-breaking year for the songstress, who just wrapped three sold out legs of her headlining tour and a successful trio of coast-to-coast fan screenings for the EPs short film, which she wrote and co-directed.

Watch the performance here:



