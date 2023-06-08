Video: Watch Joni Mitchell Perform 'A Case Of You'

Mitchell’s triumphant return to the stage on July 24, 2022, will be featured on a new live album from Rhino, AT NEWPORT, available on July 28, 2023 on CD and vinyl.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Joni Mitchell stunned the Newport Folk Festival audience last summer when she gave a surprise performance – her first in 20 years – delivering a heartfelt set filled with some of her greatest songs.

Mitchell’s triumphant return to the stage on July 24, 2022, will be featured on a new live album from Rhino, AT NEWPORT, available on July 28, 2023 on CD and 2-LP black vinyl. Produced by close collaborator Brandi Carlile, along with Mitchell, the music will also be released the same day on digital and streaming services and Dolby Atmos.

A clear-vinyl version of the 2-LP set will be available exclusively from Indie Retail and Barnes & Noble. Mitchell’s Newport performance of her classic song “Both Sides Now” is available today digitally.

Mitchell was joined on stage at the Newport Folk Festival by a star-studded band led by Carlile, the 9x GRAMMY®-winning singer/songwriter. Other performers included Carlile’s bandmates Phil and Tim Hanseroth, Wynonna Judd, Marcus Mumford, Celisse, Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Lucius, Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, and more.

Mitchell delighted the audience, blending her voice with the other singers on stage on classics like “Big Yellow Taxi,” “A Case Of You,” and “Both Sides Now.” For good measure, she even flashed her guitar prowess, playing a solo instrumental version of “Just Like This Train.”

In his liner notes for AT NEWPORT, Cameron Crowe writes about Mitchell’s arduous and miraculous recovery from a life-threatening brain aneurysm in 2015, that led to her emotional return at Newport.

“Mitchell emerged from the side of the stage, swaying smoothly, in fine summer-style with beret and sunglasses. Her good-natured mood instantly set the tone. This performance would be an intimate gathering of friends, not unlike the Joni Jams she’d been hosting in her own living room over the last few years of recovery.

Smiling broadly, Mitchell made her surprise appearance, taking her on-stage seat alongside Carlile. Within minutes, the news had rocketed around the globe. Mitchell was back, sparkling with enthusiasm, delivering a tender and passionate set of 13 songs, ending with a joyful sing-along of ‘The Circle Game.’”

On June 10, 2023, Mitchell will headline a once-in-a-lifetime “Joni Jam” at the Gorge Amphitheater in Quincy, Washington, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Mitchell’s first ticketed show in 20 years, the concert sold-out immediately when it was announced last fall.

Mitchell’s ongoing return to the public eye continued in March when she was awarded the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at an all-star tribute concert in Washington, D.C. The show featured performances by James Taylor, Graham Nash, Annie Lennox, Herbie Hancock, Cyndi Lauper, Angelique Kidjo, Ledisi, and Diana Krall, along with several artists from the Newport concert, including Carlile. The concert – “Joni Mitchell: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song” – was broadcast on PBS stations on Friday, March 31. 

Photo credit: Nina Westervelt


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
They Might Be Giants Continue Tour Next Month In U.S. Photo
They Might Be Giants Continue Tour Next Month In U.S.

Following an extended run of an entirely sold out international tour across the US, Australia, UK, and Ireland, alternative rock legends They Might Be Giants are embarking on a handful of US dates on the east and west coast this summer. TMBG will then play the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on July 16 with the pop-rock duo Sparks.

2
Sony Music West Africa Artist R.O.Z Drops New Single Nothing New Photo
Sony Music West Africa Artist R.O.Z Drops New Single 'Nothing New'

R.O.Z (Ross Nyantakiy has dropped his new single & video, “Nothing New” Ft. Nigel Knight, produced by Tom French. “Nothing New” is out on EMB INC. (Entertainment Money Business) the label founded by R.O.Z and his brothers in 2010.  The brothers have made EMB a thriving entertainment company with multiple artists, producers & DJ” s on its roster.

3
Ciel and Daniel 58 Announce Parallel Minds Fourth Label Release Syncrete Photo
Ciel and Daniel 58 Announce Parallel Minds' Fourth Label Release 'Syncrete'

From label co-founder Ciel's early days as a local promoter/DJ, she had been inspired by Adams' psychedelic & percussive DJ sets and found a kindred spirit in someone who shared similarly diverse musical interests. After two distinct & spellbinding releases on ACT!’s (fka Egyptrixx) Halocline Trance and beloved experimental label Seance Centre.

4
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Releases Harbour (Song For Elizabeth) Photo
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Releases 'Harbour (Song For Elizabeth)'

The track features vocals from Jeremy Costello, a member of Glenn’s band Indigo Rising. Also out now is the first of three live performance films filmed at Lakewind Sound Studios in Nova Scotia and directed by Posy Dixon who directed the documentary Keyboard Fantasies. Watch a new music video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'
NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO