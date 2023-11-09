Video: WHOKILLEDXIX Unleash Animated Music Video for 'L1FESP4N' Ft. Savage GA$P

It pops off as a standout from their latest EP, In Chains, out now via Masked Records/Warner Records.

By: Nov. 09, 2023

Continuing a full-blown sensory onslaught this fall, WHOKILLEDXIX unleash the action-packed animated music video for their new single “L1FESP4N” featuring Savage Ga$p. It pops off as a standout from their latest EP, In Chains, out now via Masked Records/Warner Records.

On the track, an eerie synth loop evokes classic horror flick soundtracks as a sonic melee ensues between glitchy bass and heavy claps. Against this backdrop, Karm the Tool adopts a groaning cadence befitting of the undead as Savage Ga$p promises to “Light this bitch up like a jack-o-lantern” and proclaims, “Who killed XIX? It’s me bitch!” In the clip, these animated insurgents unload clip after clip on hordes of zombies in scenes torn right from the pages of their In Chains comic and brought to life on screen.

Whether you’re dead, alive, or in-between, nobody stands a chance against Karm the Tool and Yung Skayda when they’re armed with microphones.

Of course, In Chains also boasts the previously released single "9mm” in addition to GO!” and “TOY!.” The BENKRO-featuring “GO!” came complete with a visualizer video, which can be viewed HERE

WHOKILLEDXIX notably performed the EP live for the first time at TwitchCon, where the next-level mayhem that has come to characterize their live shows was on full display. A comic book, also called In Chains, was released alongside the EP. It serves as a visual representation of the record. Available to purchase HERE.

With this latest effort, WHOKILLEDXIX are sure to not only add to their achievement of 277 million total global streams but to the momentum that has positioned them as one the most cutting-edge phenomena to arrive in recent memory.





