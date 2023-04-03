Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'

The video was recorded with a full orchestra and taken from the bonus DVD of their recently released live album, 'Pirates Over Wacken'!

Apr. 03, 2023  

2023 is a huge year for VISIONS OF ATLANTIS! After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th.

Today, the band unveils the beautiful live version of "Melancholy Angel", recorded with a full orchestra and taken from the bonus DVD of their recently released live album, 'Pirates Over Wacken'! The fan favorite from 'Pirates' has already reached more than two million streams on Spotify and over a million views on Youtube.

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS on 'Pirates Over Wacken':

"There is something purely magical about WACKEN. Maybe it is the collective belief that this is the Holy Ground of Heavy Metal. Maybe it simply is, the Holy Ground of Heavy Metal. Maybe this casts a specific energy around the stages and the fields of this special German town.

"We didn't miss feeling this magic, while shouting the name "WACKEN" out loud on stage or while looking around and seeing thousands of people, at peace, loving being there and sharing this together."

"It was very special to us again, as if it wasn't our first time playing WACKEN. We were overcome with emotion several times during the show. There was so much we wanted to say. We felt empowered as artists and human beings. WACKEN is a place where you feel you can change the world. Watching this crowd and talking to them on that very day felt like something we never experienced before and we will remember it forever.

"Nothing lasts forever, but memories do. Thank you WACKEN for having made us a part of your legend."

Featuring songs from 'Pirates' as well as fan favorites like "A Life Of Our Own", "The Silent Mutiny" and "A Journey to Remember", VISIONS OF ATLANTIS bewitched the enthusiastic audience with their new set of eleven tracks embracing freedom and self-confidence. The multinational band kicks the performance off with their majestic single from 'Pirates', "Master The Hurricane". Through its perfectly balanced mixture of dramatic choirs, heavy orchestration and dedicated vocals, the multi-million streamed hit "Heroes Of The Dawn" and 'Pirates' album opener "Pirates Will Return" provide sing-a-long opportunities for listeners to get lost in.

Guiding fans through their powerful discography, the intriguing soundscapes and hauntingly beautiful melodies will take you back to an unforgettable day at Wacken Open Air. VISIONS OF ATLANTIS wrap up the feverishly hot concert with their last hit single, "Melancholy Angel", and "Legion Of The Seas" - presenting their heaviest side without losing their inimitable feeling for creating dreamlike symphonic melodies. This emotive eleven track experience will have you tasting the heat and dust of the palpable Wacken festival air, and embracing the wilderness that only true Pirates know!

'Pirates Over Wacken' is a perfect taste of what lies ahead for VISIONS OF ATLANTIS with long lasting tours through Europe and the US!

Limited special editions, like the beautifully illustrated 36 page Earbook, contain a very special gift for all fans: a five-track bonus DVD recorded at their enchanting appearance at Masters Of Rock Festival in the Czech Republic, as well as 'A Pirates Symphony' - the orchestral version of their successful studio album 'Pirates'.

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS live:

The band is about to start their Pirates Over Europe tour on April 4,

featuring support from Autumn Bride

Pirates Over Europe tour

/w Autumn Bride

04.04.23 DE- Cham / L.A.

05.04.23 IT - Bologna / Alchemica

06.04.23 CH - Monthey / Pont Rouge

07.04.23 FR - Montpellier / Secret Place

08.04.23 FR - Toulouse / L'usine A Musique

10.04.23 PT - Lisbon / RCA Club

11.04.23 ES - Mos-Pontevedra / Sala Rebullon

12.04.23 ES - Madrid / Revi Live

13.04.23 ES - Vitoria / Urban Rock Concept

15.04.23 BE - Gent / JH Asgaard

16.04.23 NL - Amersfoort / Fluor

18.04.23 DE - Aschaffenburg / Colos Saal

19.04.23 DE - Saarbrücken / Garage

20.04.23 DE - Essen / Turock

21.04.23 DE - Hanover / Musikzentrum

22.04.23 DE - Nuremberg / Der Cult

23.04.23 AT - Klagenfurt / Volxhaus

Photo Credit: Stefan Heilemann



Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single Photo
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single
The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Katrina Weidman Releases Debut Solo Track Suffer Me Photo
Katrina Weidman Releases Debut Solo Track 'Suffer Me'
Weidman went on to co-host A & E’s doc series, “Paranormal State”, ‘Real Fear: The Truth Behind The Movies”, “Paranormal Lockdown” with Nick Groff, and more recently seen with Jack Osborne on “Portals to Hell' (Discovery Channel), where Jack and Katrina teamed up to investigate the world’s most sinister and haunted locations.  
Brighton, UK Punks Harker Unveil New Single Wasting Time Photo
Brighton, UK Punks Harker Unveil New Single 'Wasting Time'
Brighton, UK punk rock powerhouse HARKER have released a new single titled “Wasting Time.” Plus, check out upcoming tour dates! Watch the new music video now!
DEMOB HAPPY Share Run Baby Run From New Album Divine Machines Photo
DEMOB HAPPY Share 'Run Baby Run' From New Album 'Divine Machines'
The cornerstone influences - a sprinkle of Queens of the Stone Age swagger; a splash of glam; a Lennon-like knack for melody - remain present, but utilised in ways that rely wholly on Matthew Marcantonio, Adam Godfrey and Thomas Armstrong’s specific magic as a unit: one that values a “janky guitar solo.”

From This Author - Michael Major


Karla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music AwardsKarla-Redding Andrews Accepts Four BMI Million-Air Awards At The BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music Awards
April 3, 2023

The BMI Million-Air Awards acknowledge songwriters whose compositions have attained the uncommon milestone of surpassing one million broadcast radio plays. Otis Redding's songs 'Sweet Soul Music' (with 4 million performances), 'Hard to Handle' (with 7 million performances), 'Respect' (with 7 million performances), and more.
Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'Video: VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Releases Official Live Video For 'Melancholy Angel'
April 3, 2023

After they thrilled fans with their recent release, 'Pirates', the symphonic metal icons are now doubling down on the special experiences. After their very successful first headline tour in the US, the symphonic metal visionaries are ready to set sail in Europe, as their headline tour kicks off tomorrow, April 4th. Watch the new video now!
German Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EPGerman Based Twin Brother Duo Amistat Share 'colour in life' EP
April 3, 2023

The German born twin brother duo, Amistat share their cinematically intimate new EP, colour in life, via Nettwerk. As twin brothers, Josef and Jan Prasil, share an unspoken and unexplainable bond best sung aloud. The power of this bond courses through their familial harmonies and eloquent songcraft accented by individual idiosyncrasies.
Nashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour DatesNashville Americanoir Songwriter Ben de la Cour Unveils New Single and National Tour Dates
April 3, 2023

The track was recorded with Jim White at his house in Athens, GA, Jesse Magnum at The Glow Studio, also in Athens, and the Bomb Shelter in Nashville (Ben's hometown) with Drew Carroll engineering. Jim White produced the track, while the mixing and mastering was done by John Keane.
Roy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This WeekRoy Wood Jr. Guest Hosts Comedy Central's THE DAILY SHOW This Week
April 3, 2023

Guests this week include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Robin These, Cedric the Entertainer, and Jerry Craft. The Daily Show correspondent, actor, and comedian’s debut tonight is a part of the roster of comedy greats and all-star correspondent and contributors guest hosting the next chapter of the award-winning late night franchise in the coming weeks.
share