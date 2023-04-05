Video: VINCINT Drops 'Romance' Visual

VINCINT, the rising pop star known for his powerful vocals and captivating performances, has just released his latest music video for "Romance" today.

The music video, directed by Jake Wilson (Saucy Santa feat. Latto, Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, Cher, Ariana Grande), is a glossy visual that perfectly captures the mood of the independent singer's first official single since 2021. The music video features Johnny Sibilly, Kerri Colby, Taylor Vasek, and more.

Filmed at Heart in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, the video features VINCINT locking eyes with one particular love interest on a dance floor of shirtless men, intertwined with scenes of energetic choreography, stunning fashion, and made complete with a cast of friends and stars alike, such as Gus Kenworthy, Brandon Kyle Goodman, Johnny Silbilly, Kerri Colby, Griffin Matthews and more. The complete "Romance" official music video cast list is below.

"Romance" is the latest single off of VINCINT's upcoming album, which is set to be announced later this year.

The music video for "Romance" is now available to watch on VINCINT's official YouTube channel following its exclusive premiere via Rolling Stone earlier this morning.

Watch the new music video here: