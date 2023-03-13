Video: The Shootouts Release Music Video for 'I'll Never Need Anyone More'

The Shootouts are on a roll. The Akron, OH-based country group recently released their third full-length album, the well-received Stampede (out via Soundly Music); made a showstopping debut at the Grand Ole Opry; and are the current holders of the #7 album on the Americana Music radio charts. Today they release a new music video for their standout single "I'll Never Need Anyone More." "We had a lot of fun making this video," lead singer/guitarist Ryan Humbert says. "While the song's theme is a standard unrequited love story, we wanted to turn that on its head a little bit. Director Todd Volkmer came up with the idea of a modern day 'Bonnie & Clyde' angle, and we ran with it. The outdoor scenes were shot in the dead of winter, so it was a little cold but a blast, nonetheless. "This song was written by Cleveland music legend Michael Stanley, who passed away from cancer in early 2021. We took this song of from his Heartland album and put our own spin on it, and we were thrilled to be joined by our friend Raul Malo of the Mavericks on harmony vocals." In addition to the new music video, the band will play an official SXSW showcase in Austin, TX on March 14 before continuing their U.S. tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album. Upcoming 2023 Shootouts tour dates are below and can be found here. Watch the new music video here: