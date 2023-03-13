Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: The Shootouts Release Music Video for 'I'll Never Need Anyone More'

In addition to the new music video, the band will play an official SXSW showcase in Austin, TX on March 14.

Mar. 13, 2023  

The Shootouts are on a roll. The Akron, OH-based country group recently released their third full-length album, the well-received Stampede (out via Soundly Music); made a showstopping debut at the Grand Ole Opry; and are the current holders of the #7 album on the Americana Music radio charts. Today they release a new music video for their standout single "I'll Never Need Anyone More."

"We had a lot of fun making this video," lead singer/guitarist Ryan Humbert says. "While the song's theme is a standard unrequited love story, we wanted to turn that on its head a little bit. Director Todd Volkmer came up with the idea of a modern day 'Bonnie & Clyde' angle, and we ran with it. The outdoor scenes were shot in the dead of winter, so it was a little cold but a blast, nonetheless.

"This song was written by Cleveland music legend Michael Stanley, who passed away from cancer in early 2021. We took this song of from his Heartland album and put our own spin on it, and we were thrilled to be joined by our friend Raul Malo of the Mavericks on harmony vocals."

In addition to the new music video, the band will play an official SXSW showcase in Austin, TX on March 14 before continuing their U.S. tour in support of their critically acclaimed new album. Upcoming 2023 Shootouts tour dates are below and can be found here.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

3/14 - Austin, TX - Continental Club SXSW Official Showcase
3/18 - Massillon, OH - Lions Lincoln Theatre
3/24 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmen's Tavern
3/25 - Columbus, OH - Natalie's Grandview
3/26 - Grove City, PA - Big Rail Brewing
3/30 - Akron, OH - The Summit FM's 330 Day Concert
3/31 - Chicago, IL - Carol's Pub
4/1 - Newport, KY - Southgate House Revival
4/29 - Youngstown, OH - Birdfish Brewing
5/10 - Goshen, IN - Goshen Brewing Company
5/11 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark
5/12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Tip Top Deluxe Bar & Grill
5/13 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Playhouse
5/19 - Thomas, WV - The Purple Fiddle
5/20 - Brooklyn, NY - Skinny Dennis
5/21 - Medford, MA - The Porch
5/23 - Providence, RI - Alchemy
5/24 - Washington, DC - Pearl Street Warehouse
5/25 - Morgantown, WV - The Encore
6/8 - Cleveland, OH - East Shore Park Club Concert Series


Baryshnikovs 75th Birthday Concert Features Regina Spektor & More Photo
Baryshnikov's 75th Birthday Concert Features Regina Spektor & More
The lineup will include influential musicians of the 20th and 21st centuries whose work has inspired Mr. Baryshnikov throughout his life in the U.S.: American avant-garde artist, composer, and musician Laurie Anderson, Canadian jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall, Russian–born American singer, songwriter, and pianist Regina Spektor, and more.
Korean Alt-Rock Artist LØREN Signs to 88rising Ahead of Debut EP Photo
Korean Alt-Rock Artist LØREN Signs to 88rising Ahead of Debut EP
LØREN’s musical prowess and editorial look have garnered him over 1.2M Instagram followers and allowed him to grace the covers of Vogue Hong Kong, DAZED Korea, i-D, and most recently Female Magazine as their first male cover star. LØREN can also be seen modeling in Saint Laurent campaigns as the Korean rocker is currently a face of the brand.
AVE Have Unleashed Captivating New Single Let Down Photo
AVE Have Unleashed Captivating New Single 'Let Down'
The video for “Let Down” was directed and edited by repeat collaborator Evan Draper, who previously worked with the band on their 2022 video release for “Valhalla.” The track was written by Andrew Karpovck, Michael Myerson, Kevin Schoeppler, and guest vocalist Christian Perez. The track was produced by Andrew Karpovck.
Takedown Festival & Tonic Rider Festival Announces Mental Health Support Photo
Takedown Festival & Tonic Rider Festival Announces Mental Health Support
TAKEDOWN FESTIVAL have announced that they will be teaming up with TONIC RIDER to provide mental health support for artists, crew and staff at this year's festival. This unique collaboration will see Takedown become the first festival to offer such mental health charity resources backstage when it takes over Portsmouth Guildhall.

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Rihanna Perform 'Lift Me Up' at the OscarsVideo: Watch Rihanna Perform 'Lift Me Up' at the Oscars
March 12, 2023

Music superstar Rihanna took to the stage at the Oscars to perform her nominated song 'Lift Me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' 'Lift Me Up,' with music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson and lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler, is nominated for Original Song. It is Rihanna's first Oscar nomination. Watch the video now!
Video: Watch Lady Gaga Perform 'Hold My Hand' at the OscarsVideo: Watch Lady Gaga Perform 'Hold My Hand' at the Oscars
March 12, 2023

Lady Gaga made a last-minute appearace at the Oscars to perform a stripped-back version of her nominated original song, 'Hold My Hand' from Top Gun: Maverick. Lady Gaga won her first Oscar in 2019 for Best Original Song for 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born. She is nominated this year in the same category for 'Hold My Hand.' Watch the video now!
Photos: Stephanie Hsu, Ariana DeBose & More Walk the Oscars Red CarpetPhotos: Stephanie Hsu, Ariana DeBose & More Walk the Oscars Red Carpet
March 12, 2023

Check out photos of Ariana DeBose, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Jessica Chastain, Halle Bailey, Melissa McCarthy, Angela Bassett, Janelle Monáe, Samuel L. Jackson, and more on the 2023 Oscars red carpet now!
Video: Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Perform 'This Is A Life' From EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE at the OscarsVideo: Stephanie Hsu & David Byrne Perform 'This Is A Life' From EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE at the Oscars
March 12, 2023

Broadway alums David Byrne and Stephanie Hsu united to perform 'This Is A Life' from 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' with Son Lux at the 95th Oscars. Byrne was the founding member, lead singer and guitarist for the Talking Heads. Hsu has been seen on Broadway in Be More Chill and SpongeBob Squarepants. Watch a video of the performance now!
Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer Featuring Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs & MoreVideo: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Official Trailer Featuring Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs & More
March 12, 2023

Disney has debuted the official trailer for Rob Marshall's live-action reimagining of 'The Little Mermaid.' Starring Halle Bailey as Ariel, the new trailer features a full look at Melissa McCarthy as Ursula the Sea Witch, plus Tony winner Daveed Diggs voicing Sebastian. Watch the new video trailer and check out the official poster photo now!
share