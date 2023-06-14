Video: The Regrettes Share The New Music Video For Their Cover Of Robyn's 'Dancing On My Own'

The Regrettes share the new music video for their cover of Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” Their version of the song was produced by Tim Pagnotta and Brian Phillips.

Nylon says the band, “inflates the song with a cavernous, ‘80s-tinged grandness” and says of the song, “what made Robyn’s original so powerful was her voice, evocative, emotional, filled with micro crags and snares, it added an oomph to her lyrics to make them all the more visceral and intimate.

Regrettes frontwoman Lydia Night’s voice has the same textural qualities; it’s gritty but also glossy, buoying the song into a more euphoric, dreamier, and romantic space” Lydia Night of the band shared about the video, “there is nothing better than seeing all these cuties dance with us.

Watching everyone “get together” to dance on their own makes our tiny hearts sing. This song means so much to us and we loved getting to see that we aren’t the only ones. Thank you for dancing with us - we love you all. See you soon!”

The Regrettes recently released the deluxe edition of their celebrated third studio album, Further Joy, via Warner Records. Rolling Stone says the album “…captures the Regrettes’ effortless transformation from teenage punks into pop powerhouses” and Consequence says the album is “halfway between Gwen Stefani’s modern pop era and No Doubt’s Rock Steady phase.”

Further Joy Deluxe includes the three new songs, "Dummy", "Shapeshifter", and "Answer." The band shared about the new, expanded edition: “We are SO excited about these three new songs that we recorded while creating Further Joy. Each one feels incredibly special to us and expands the world of further joy even deeper. We hope you love them as much as we do :’)” Further Joy Deluxe is available digitally here.

The band recently announced that they will support Yungblud on his headlining tour of North America in 2023. The band will perform in cities including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Nashville. Tickets for all dates are on sale now here.

With Further Joy, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass) and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we’re all going through.

Night shares, “that phrase, ‘further joy,’ summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that’s what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn’t be here. I couldn’t be present.”

The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band’s third album, Further Joy, is all about: a joyous and self-aware soundtrack for those interested in what Lydia refers to as “dancing the pain away.” The original version of Further Joy is available here in formats including digital/streaming, CD, and vinyl.

The Regrettes Tour Dates w/ Yungblud

JUN 27, 2023 - JANNUS LIVE - ST.PETERSBURG, FL

JUN 29, 2023 - PIER SIX PAVILION - BALTIMORE, MD

JUN 30, 2023 - THE MET - PHILADELPHIA, PA

JUL 1, 2023 - THE DOME AT TOYOTA OAKDALE THEATRE - WALLINGFORD, CT

JUL 3, 2023 - MTELUS - MONTREAL, QC

JUL 4, 2023 - HISTORY - TORONTO, ON

JULY 6, 2023 - SUMMERFEST - MILWAUKEE, WI*

JUL 7, 2023 - MICHIGAN - LOTTERY AMPHITHEATRE AT FREEDOM HILL STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

JUL 8, 2023 - TCU AMPHITHEATRE AT WHITE RIVER STATE PARK INDIANAPOLIS, IN

JUL 11, 2023 - JACOBS PAVILION AT NAUTICA - CLEVELAND, OH

JUL 12, 2023 - STAGE AE - PITTSBURGH, PA

JUL 14, 2023 - THE ROOFTOP AT PIER 17 NEW YORK, NY

JUL 15, 2023 - STONE PONY SUMMER STAGE - ASBURY PARK, NJ

JUL 16, 2023 - MGM MUSIC HALL AT FENWAY - BOSTON, MA

JUL 18, 2023 - RED HAT AMPHITHEATER - RALEIGH, NC

JUL 19, 2023 - ASCEND AMPHITHEATER - NASHVILLE, TN

JUL 21, 2023 - SAINT LOUIS MUSIC PARK - MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO

JUL 22, 2023 - THE ARMORY - MINNEAPOLIS, MN

JUL 24, 2023 - THE CRITERION - OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

JUL 25, 2023 - UPTOWN THEATER - KANSAS CITY, MO

JUL 27, 2023 - COCA-COLA ROXY - ATLANTA, GA

July 28, 2023 - Fountain Square Summer Series - Cincinnati, OH

JULY 28 – JULY 30 WICKER PARK FESTIVAL - CHICAGO, IL*

AUG 4, 2023 - HINTERLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL - SAINT CHARLES, IA*

JULY 30, 2023 - THE PYRAMID SCHEME (HEADLINE) GRAND RAPIDS, MI

AUG 1, 2023 - THE BURL (HEADLINE) - LEXINGTON, KY

AUG 3, 2023 - SLOWDOWN (HEADLINE) - OMAHA, NE

AUG 4, 2023 - HINTERLAND MUSIC FESTIVAL - SAINT CHARLES, IA

SEP 22, 2023 - LEVITT PAVILION (HEADLINE) - DENVER, CO

SEP 24, 2023 - FLIPSIDE FESTIVAL - GARDEN CITY, ID*

*Festival Date

Photo: Lissyelle Laricchia