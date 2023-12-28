Video: Tay B Joins Kalan.FrFr For 'Don't Move' Performance On FROM THE BLOCK

The performance comes on the heels of the release of his new EP 1 OF NONE available on all major streaming platforms.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Check out rising Detroit rapper Tay B as he joins Roc Nation's Kalan.FrFr for a performance of their hit single "Don't Move" on On the Block. The performance comes on the heels of the release of his new EP 1 OF NONE available on all major streaming platforms.

The EP, released in partnership with AFLN Music Group and Giant Records comes on the heels of Tay's single “YSL Woody” feat. Babyface Ray. In addition to Babyface Ray, 1 OF ONE includes a feature from Payroll Giovanni.

2023 has proven to be a remarkable year for the young Detroit rapper who joined Lil Baby's “Its Only Us Tour” this summer. In addition, Tay B has continued to gain a dedicated following through a series of notable releases including “Mama,” which featured Rob49 and Skilla Baby.

Stay tuned for more news and announcements coming soon from Tay B.

ABOUT TAY B:

Detroit native Tay B is known for his signature lyrically fluid and unique street style rhymes. With the release of a flurry of mixtapes and sold-out performances throughout the Midwest, Arizona and California, Tay B has quickly developed an unwavering fan base. In 2017 the young rapper gained major traction with the release of his highly successful mixtape, “Back 2 Back.” “Back 2 Back,” released via SoundCloud, would go on to secure over 300k plays and the visual for the trendy track would rack up nearly 6 million views.

Garnering over 20 million views and over 5 million streams independently, Tay pushed forward with signing his first major label deal and releasing a debut single, via Columbia Records, titled “STASHBOX” feat. Lil Durk. Though the track and label deal further cemented Tay's place as a key factor in the Detroit rap scene, Columbia and Tay parted ways. As an independent artist Tay B continued to hover at the top of his game with records like “Rich All My Life” featuring Lil Baby, with 1.7M views and “Like Woah” featuring Kash Doll, with 2.7M views.

Tay B kicked off 2022 announcing a partnership with his label AFLN Music Group and Giant Records. Under the new moniker the Detroit rapper released his deluxe album titled “4 Eva in My Bag” which featured fan favorite tracks like “Send Em Up,"Ask” featuring A Boogie wit The Hoodie and “Rich Junkie” featuring Skills Baby.



