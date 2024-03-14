Video: T-Pain Releases Video For 'Dreaming'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



GRAMMY Award-winning artist, producer, songwriter, entrepreneur, global cultural icon T-Pain is adding 3D Animation to his list of accomplishments with the release of the official video for his inspirational new single “Dreaming.”

The visual for the soaring anthem was animated by T-Pain after he taught himself Blender 3D animation software. The visual effects seen in the video are taken from his own recurring dreams, which inspired the challenge to teach himself 3D animation.

“I spent many late nights over the past couple of months challenging myself and learning how to use this software so that I could execute the ‘Dreaming' video in the way I imagined,” said T-Pain. “I'm so proud of it, and I'm excited to share it with you all.”

Earlier this month, T-Pain teamed up with Nappy Boy Entertainment artist, producer and songwriter Young Ca$h to release “Biggest Booty,” as the Bluez Brothaz. Fans in the Atlanta area can purchase tickets to attend the Miss Biggest Booty Pageant on March 20 – a voluptuous Miss America inspired pageant and variety show featuring a comedy set from Nappy Boy Radio Podcast co-host Vanessa Fraction and special guest judges from the 85 South Show and Pour Minds Podcast: Karlous Miller, Lex P, Drea Nicole and Navv Greene. Capping off the night will be the first ever performance by T-Pain and Young Ca$h as the Bluez Brothaz. PRESS HERE for tickets and more information.

Up next, the frequent collaborator has teamed up with Meghan Trainor on her new single “Been Like This,” dropping this Thursday, March 14, and later this spring he'll launch the Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour. Taking its name from the now iconic lyric “Put you in a mansion, somewhere in Wiscansin” from his 2008 hit “Can't Believe It,” the series of dates kicks off in Houston on May 29 and highlights include a special Juneteenth Celebration at The Hollywood Bowl with Color of Noise Orchestra, his third annual Wiscansin Fest at The Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee, a headline show at Central Park SummerStage and more.

T-Pain has not only changed the course of pop, hip-hop and R&B, but has reshaped the fabric of culture itself. He has sold over 50 million singles, accumulated billions of streams, racked up 10 iconic #1s on the Billboard Hot 100 and captivated the world with his charismatic live performances, earning a reputation as a global phenomenon.

T-Pain's recent viral sensation On Top of The Covers (Live From The Sun Rose) (based on acclaimed covers album On Top of The Covers), which showcases the innovative artist's powerful vocals and dynamic voice, is out now via Nappy Boy Entertainment. Since emerging in 2004, the Tallahassee trailblazer's influence has transcended generations in music and more; the iconic artist won the first season of FOX's The Masked Singer after stunning audiences with his soulful, non-Auto-Tuned voice, and he boasts one of the most-watched Tiny Desk sessions and Hot Ones interviews of all time.

He shines as a Twitch phenomenon and uber popular streamer, head of his own Nappy Boy Entertainment and Nappy Boy Automotive, podcast host, director and editor, expert drift driver, actor, author, HelloFresh spokesperson and his collaboration with Spicewalla has sold out time and time again.

Recipient of the 2023 Soul Train Legend Award, T-Pain recently teamed with Snoop Dogg on “That's How We Ballin” and launched his residency at Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub (Resorts World Las Vegas). Upcoming festival appearances include Bonnaroo, BottleRock, Wonderfront, Tacos & Tequila Fest, Lovers & Friends Festival.

Mansion In Wiscansin Party Tour Dates

May 29 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX*

May 30 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX*

June 4 – Vibrant Music Hall – Waukee, IA*

June 6 – Caesars Windsor – The Colosseum – Windsor, ON*

June 8 – WISCANSIN FEST @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI^

June 11 – Kemba Live! – Columbus, OH*

June 12 – Stage AE – Pittsburg, PA*

June 13 – Meadow Event Park – Doswell, VA*

June 19 – Juneteenth Celebration @ The Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA

June 21 – Stone Pony SummerStage – Asbury Park, NJ*

June 23 – Central Park SummerStage – New York, NY*

June 25 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD*

June 26 – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC*

June 27 – Firefly Distillery Lawn – North Charleston, SC*

June 29 – Lakewood Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA*

June 30 – Avondale Brewing Company – Birmingham, AL*

July 2 – St. Augustine Amphitheatre – Jacksonville, FL*

July 3 – The Fillmore Miami Beach – Miami, FL*

* with LARussell, NandoSTL & Young Ca$h

^ with Akon, Dillon Francis, Pink Sweat$, Soulja Boy, LARussell, Ying Yang Twins, Yelawolf, Waka Flocka Flame, Flyana Boss, Myaap, Young Ca$h, Chayo Nash, NandoSTL & Djay Mando

Upcoming T-Pain Performances

March 20 – Terminal West – Atlanta, GA (Miss Biggest Booty Pageant with Young Ca$h)

April 20 – Zouk Nightclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

May 4 – Lovers & Friends Festival – Las Vegas, NV

May 10 – Wonderfront Festival – San Diego, CA

May 25 – BottleRock Napa Valley – Napa, CA

May 26 – Ayu Dayclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

June 1 – Tacos and Tequila Fest – Kansas City, MO

June 14 – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival – Manchester, TN

July 11 – Zouk Nightclub – Las Vegas (residency date)

Photo Credit: Hunter Rollins