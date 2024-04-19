Video: Rosa Linn Enlists Galantis for 'Universe' Remix

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Global sensation Rosa Linn is back in full force as she enlists GRAMMY Award-nominated Swedish electronic music producer Galantis for an upbeat dance remix of her latest hit, “Universe”.

Co-produced by GRAMMY Award winner Cirkut (Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Rihanna) and Connor McDonough (Ava Max, Dove Cameron, John Legend), "Universe" is a luminous pop anthem, melding electronic vibrancy with acoustic warmth as Rosa Linn's voice serves as a guiding star, navigating through a galaxy of profound emotions where love knows no bounds. The original version debuted on 27 New Music Friday playlists on Spotify globally and was followed up by an Italian version featuring Alfa with more versions planned.

“A Galantis remix? Whaaaat? The small town Armenian fangirl me is still freaking out,” shares Rosa Linn. “In an effort to make “Universe” as universal as possible, I’ve started releasing multiple versions of the song. This time, I really wanted to create something that people could dance and get crazy to. Galantis killed it. 'Universe' is my anthem for the daydreamer. It is a song about longing for someone or something you can never have in this version of reality; imagining another life, other circumstances, creating a whole different world where all the stars align perfectly for you to get that one thing that’ll finally make you complete!”

Galantis adds, “I’ve been a fan of Rosa Linn since I first heard ‘SNAP’, so when she reached out for a Galantis remix of her new single ‘Universe’ I had something in mind right away for it. I am very happy with how it came out! We may even have something else we’ve worked on together coming soon as well…”

Rosa Linn achieved major mainstream success with her 2022 global smash hit single, "SNAP”, which has surpassed 1.3 Billion streams to date and has been certified Gold and Platinum in 30 countries including the US and UK. From crafting tunes in Armenia to dazzling the global stage supporting Ed Sheeran's 2023 +-=÷x US Tour, Rosa has unequivocally emerged as the pop scene's latest trailblazer.

US fans can catch Rosa headlining The Troubadour on June 19th in Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

ABOUT ROSA LINN

Rather than sit back and simply envision a life beyond the small-town confines of Vanadzor, Armenia, Rosa Linn stood up and grinded tirelessly to transform her musical dream into reality. The 23-year-old trilingual singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer crossed a seemingly unbridgeable gap from composing music in her childhood bedroom to multiplatinum success and international renown. She did so by creatively sticking to her guns, trusting her gut, and singing straight from the heart, delivering an unfiltered perspective on pop underlined by conversational honesty, a palpable sense of personality, and live instrumentation.

Picking up piano and guitar, she wrote songs as a method of "self-expression" as a kid. Growing up, she spent countless hours creating music on her own and performing locally. During a festival gig in Armenia, she attracted the attention of the NVAK Collective. With NVAK in her corner, she introduced her signature style via "King" [with Kiiara].

She achieved a mainstream breakthrough with "SNAP." Representing Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest, the song exploded worldwide, going Platinum in the United States and cracking the Billboard Hot 100 – becoming only the second Eurovision song in the 21st century to enter the chart. She made her late-night television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden where she delivered a powerhouse rendition of "SNAP" accompanied by musicians on traditional Armenian instruments. Plus, Ed Sheeran tapped her as the opener for his 2023 +-=÷x Tour, and she later hit the road with Milky Chance and Young the Giant.

Generating over 1 Billion streams and earning widespread acclaim from the likes of Billboard, FLAUNT, Forbes, Wonderland, and the BBC to name a few, Rosa is becoming Armenia’s first global music artist and first female music producer. Backed by punchy drums and polished synths, she brings a modern twist to late 80’s and early 90’s indie-pop. She sings in both Russian and English, proving the power of a good story is universal. With a unique take on love and longing, Rosa brings a new perspective to the world of pop music.

Stream Rosa Linn’s “Universe” remix with Galantis out now via NVAK Collective/The Orchard.

UPCOMING LIVE SHOWS

April 21 - Florence, Italy - Alfa tour

May 1 - Rome, Italy - Circo Massimo

May 4 - Copenhagen, DK - Eurovision Pre-Show

June 19 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour

Photo Credit: Carly Sharp