Video: Rob49 Unveils Visual For Hit Single 'Homebody' And Starring Role In Travis Scott's 'Topia Twins' Video Alongside 21 Savage

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Rising rap sensation Rob49 not only released the highly anticipated visual for his trending and viral single "Homebody" but also takes center stage alongside Travis Scott and 21 Savage in the newly dropped "Topia Twins" music video.

Rob49, who has become the go-to feature in the rap scene, continues to solidify his presence with a series of major achievements. After a stellar 2023 that saw him grace the coveted XXL Freshman cover, the New Orleans native artist is poised for an explosive 2024, promising fans an array of music, touring and more.

The "Homebody" visual showcases Rob49's unique blend of lyricism, style, and charisma, providing fans with a captivating visual that exudes his natural high-energy and fast lifestyle.

In addition to his solo success, Rob49 joins forces with hip-hop heavyweights Travis Scott and 21 Savage in the "Topia Twins" video, further establishing himself as a sought-after collaborator in the rap world.

As we eagerly anticipate Rob49's upcoming releases and tour, the artist continues to ride the wave of success, leaving an indelible mark on the rap landscape. Stay tuned for more from Rob49 as he takes the industry by storm in 2024.



