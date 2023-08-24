Video: Ringo Starr & Cindy Mizelle Star in Nils Lofgren's Official Video For 'Ain't The Truth Enough'

Lofgren's new album "Mountains" is out now.

Aug. 24, 2023

Nils Lofgren has shared the music video for “Ain’t The Truth Enough,” which features Ringo Starr on drums, Kevin McCormick on bass, and extraordinary vocalist Cindy Mizelle.

The track is the opener on the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s new album Mountains out now, which also features guests Neil Young, the Howard Gospel Choir, Ron Carter and David Crosby.

Written in the wake of the January 6th insurrection, the track reckons with the ways that misinformation and demagoguery can tear families apart and silo us in our own realities.

“It’s about a fierce mother dealing with her husband who just home from the Jan. 6 insurrection,” states Lofgren. “No bull, just the brutal truth.” Like much of Mountains, the song grounds its search for existential answers in deeply personal revelations and compassionate character studies.

Mountains has been praised by Stereogum, SPIN, Uncut, Paste Magazine, MOJO, WNYC’s All Of It, American Songwriter, BrooklynVegan, Ultimate Classic Rock, Exclaim!, and many more. PopMatters reviewed the album and proclaimed, “Nils Lofgren is one of the finest ever to grace recorded music, and with each album, he delivers something we didn’t know we needed but now somehow can’t live without.”

Written and recorded at home in Scottsdale, AZ, and produced by Nils and his wife Amy, the 10-song collection is lush and soulful, mixing rock and roll muscle with blues grit and gospel transcendence as it grapples with a world where pride and selfishness are treated as virtues and the power-hungry are rewarded for their greed and shortsightedness.

The result is perhaps the most vulnerable and revealing work in Lofgren’s impressive 50-year catalog, an intuitive, empathetic reflection on truth, trust, and the power of human connection. The album also contains stunning artwork by renowned Arizona artist Ed Mell.

Concurrent with the release of Mountains, Nils launched his Rockality video series, 30–40 minute episodes consisting of Nils’ storytelling at its best, as he recounts the twists and turns of his path in the world of music.

These are non-rehearsed, folksy deliveries of fascinating, colorful and entertaining stories that conclude with Nils singing a song or stretching out on his guitar. Upcoming episodes include stories about Jimi Hendrix, Grin, and Neil Young among others. Each episode is available to purchase from at rockality.nilslofgren.com.

Watch the new music video here:



Michael Major

