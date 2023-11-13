Video: ROYEL OTIS Share Live Video for 'Sofa King' & Announce 2024 US Tour

Their debut album will be released on February 16.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish & More Nominated For HMMA Awards Photo 3 Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Nominated For HMMA Awards
Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini' Photo 4 Dua Lipa Drops New Single 'Houdini'

Video: ROYEL OTIS Share Live Video for 'Sofa King' & Announce 2024 US Tour

Fresh off the announcement of their debut album PRATTS & PAIN (out Feb 16th on Ourness), rising Australian duo Royel Otis have announced a 2024 North American headline tour.

The highly anticipated tour will be the first time the band have touched down on US soil where they will be playing highlights from their previous EP’s including favorites “Oysters In My Pocket,” “Fried Rice,” “Adored” and more. 

They’ve also shared a live performance of “Sofa King,” taken off their Going Kokomo EP from earlier this year. The track continues to make waves on US radio, recently cracking #32 on the Billboard Alternative Chart and not slowing down. That result is the latest highwater mark in a breakout year for the band, who have also been nominated for Australia’s top music prize, the ARIA. 

Watch the video for “Sofa King” HERE, and watch the video for the album's lead single “Fried Rice” HERE, of which Billboard said “it’s easy to imagine this one soundtracking an episode of The O.C.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), PRATTS & PAIN is the first jewel in the crown for Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell. An album named after the South London pub that sits around the corner from Carey’s famed home studio, the duo often finished lyrics and made sonic directions over a pint on a Pratts & Payne bar stool.

Their resulting efforts swing between melodic, pop-inspired indie and woozy psych that never stays to one lane. Handbraking towards psychedelic weirdness and dissonant noise, Royel Otis have no issue keeping all who listen on their toes. After the release of three EPs that took the band on a fast-track ride to global notoriety, PRATTS & PAIN unites the record for their next chapter, adventures abound with no limits.

Most recently, Royel Otis were nominated as Breakthrough Artist for the 2023 ARIA Awards. The recognition follows a sold-out multiple-date national tour, a debut performance at Splendour in the Grass, and a rapturous sold out UK and European tour, including performances at Leeds and Reading Festival, Electric Picnic, Pukkelpop, End of the Road and more, all achieved in the first half of 2023 - and in support of their third EP, Sofa Kings.

From cleaning up ‘Ones to Watch’ lists by the likes of Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music 1, NME, and the Daily Telegraph, to earning Spotify’s RADAR Artist recognition, and being featured in Vogue and GQ, to taping a coveted Maida Vale session, Royel Otis only continue their ascending trajectory. 

Sofa King’s singles “Kool Aid”, “Sofa King”, “Going Kokomo” and “I Wanna Dance With You” were quick to receive international and local press adoration from Paper Mag, Purple Sneakers, NME, consistent airplay from BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1 and the status of Triple J’s #1 Most Played track. 

Tour Dates

2024

April 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

April 24 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 26 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

April 27 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

April 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

May 1 - New York, NY @ Racket

May 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

May 3 - Washington, DC @ DC9

May 4 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

May 8 - Austin, TX @ Parish

May 9 - Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves (Indoors)

May 11 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

May 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

May 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

May 20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

May 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

May 22 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Photo Credit: Tyrson Burraston



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Rolie Polie Guacamole Unearths A Treasure With Its 11th Album Photo
Rolie Polie Guacamole Unearths A Treasure With Its 11th Album

Rolie Polie Guacamole unveils their 11th album 'Diggin' in the Dirt.' Discover the treasure-filled music from this beloved children's band. With skills honed by more than 15 years of working directly with kids and families, Rolie Polie Guacamole is proud to offer up the crown jewel of its catalog, Diggin' in the Dirt.

2
Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Release New Album Hallucinate Photo
Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe Release New Album 'Hallucinate'

British-American Acid Blues Band Bees Deluxe has released their new album, Hallucinate. The album showcases the band's unique blend of blues and psychedelic rock. Recorded between tour dates after the past twelve months and produced by Joe Egan, the album celebrates the band's distinct perspective on on what they call 'acid blues.'

3
MO TROPER Announces New Jon Brion Covers Album Troper Sings Brion Photo
MO TROPER Announces New Jon Brion Covers Album 'Troper Sings Brion'

MO TROPER announces new Jon Brion covers album 'Troper Sings Brion' set to release on Lame-O Records. A labor-intensive project of love, the album features covers of 11 Jon Brion unreleased rarities pulled from demos and live recordings and reinterpreted by Troper.

4
A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special Launches This Month Photo
'A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special' Launches This Month

Kids' music superstar Laurie Berkner invites families to share the warmth of the season with her in a cozy, hour-long holiday show, A Laurie Berkner Christmas Special. Special guest will be Jules Hoffman of the popular YouTube show, Songs for Littles. Plus, check out upcoming in-person appearances!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA PreviewVideo: Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in New WONKA Preview
JYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists WorldwideJYP Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Live Nation to Expand Touring Business for K-POP Artists Worldwide
Every Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season TwoEvery Broadway Actor in THE GILDED AGE Season Two
Producer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy NodsProducer/Engineer Matt Ross-Spang Receives 7 Grammy Nods

Videos

Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual Video
Brenda Lee Drops 'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree' Visual
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview Video
Hear Timothée Chalamet Sing 'Pure Imagination' in WONKA Preview
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SWEENEY TODD
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG