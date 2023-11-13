Video: ROYEL OTIS Share Live Video for 'Sofa King' & Announce 2024 US Tour

Fresh off the announcement of their debut album PRATTS & PAIN (out Feb 16th on Ourness), rising Australian duo Royel Otis have announced a 2024 North American headline tour.

The highly anticipated tour will be the first time the band have touched down on US soil where they will be playing highlights from their previous EP’s including favorites “Oysters In My Pocket,” “Fried Rice,” “Adored” and more.

They’ve also shared a live performance of “Sofa King,” taken off their Going Kokomo EP from earlier this year. The track continues to make waves on US radio, recently cracking #32 on the Billboard Alternative Chart and not slowing down. That result is the latest highwater mark in a breakout year for the band, who have also been nominated for Australia’s top music prize, the ARIA.

Watch the video for “Sofa King” HERE, and watch the video for the album's lead single “Fried Rice” HERE, of which Billboard said “it’s easy to imagine this one soundtracking an episode of The O.C.”

Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dan Carey (Wet Leg), PRATTS & PAIN is the first jewel in the crown for Otis Pavlovic and Royel Maddell. An album named after the South London pub that sits around the corner from Carey’s famed home studio, the duo often finished lyrics and made sonic directions over a pint on a Pratts & Payne bar stool.

Their resulting efforts swing between melodic, pop-inspired indie and woozy psych that never stays to one lane. Handbraking towards psychedelic weirdness and dissonant noise, Royel Otis have no issue keeping all who listen on their toes. After the release of three EPs that took the band on a fast-track ride to global notoriety, PRATTS & PAIN unites the record for their next chapter, adventures abound with no limits.

Most recently, Royel Otis were nominated as Breakthrough Artist for the 2023 ARIA Awards. The recognition follows a sold-out multiple-date national tour, a debut performance at Splendour in the Grass, and a rapturous sold out UK and European tour, including performances at Leeds and Reading Festival, Electric Picnic, Pukkelpop, End of the Road and more, all achieved in the first half of 2023 - and in support of their third EP, Sofa Kings.

From cleaning up ‘Ones to Watch’ lists by the likes of Matt Wilkinson at Apple Music 1, NME, and the Daily Telegraph, to earning Spotify’s RADAR Artist recognition, and being featured in Vogue and GQ, to taping a coveted Maida Vale session, Royel Otis only continue their ascending trajectory.

Sofa King’s singles “Kool Aid”, “Sofa King”, “Going Kokomo” and “I Wanna Dance With You” were quick to receive international and local press adoration from Paper Mag, Purple Sneakers, NME, consistent airplay from BBC Radio 1, Apple Music 1 and the status of Triple J’s #1 Most Played track.

Tour Dates

2024

April 23 - St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall

April 24 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

April 26 - Toronto, ON @ Longboat Hall

April 27 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

April 28 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

May 1 - New York, NY @ Racket

May 2 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

May 3 - Washington, DC @ DC9

May 4 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

May 8 - Austin, TX @ Parish

May 9 - Dallas, TX @ Rubber Gloves (Indoors)

May 11 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf

May 15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

May 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

May 20 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

May 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

May 22 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

Photo Credit: Tyrson Burraston