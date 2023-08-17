Video: RACHEL BOBBITT Shares 'Marian' Video

Bobbitt released her remarkable new EP, The Half We Still Have via Fantasy Records earlier this month.

Emerging Toronto-based artist Rachel Bobbitt released her remarkable new EP, The Half We Still Have via Fantasy Records earlier this month. To mark the occasion, she’ll perform a special hometown show tonight at The Drake, and in addition, this morning shares a brand-new video for “Marian”. 

“Marian,” one of The Half We Still Have’s standout tracks, is a mesmerizing, 4-minute tightrope over life’s unrelenting ‘what ifs’. 

Rachel Bobbitt on “Marian” and it’s accompany video:

“I wrote ‘Marian’ with Justice Der four years ago now. I was in an exhausting relationship, and somewhat in denial about it. Looking back I think writing a narrative about a dysfunctional couple in the third person was my way of addressing my feelings without getting too close to them.

“Marian” was a woman I made up and viewed as a character in a story, finding ways to justify her situation & negotiate away her gut feelings of doubt. It’s only in retrospect that I can see how much of myself I put into her, & how writing this song was me working through my own dysfunction. 

“The video is an evening spent walking around with my now partner, who I created this song with and now share a life with. I wanted to capture some sweet mundanity to contrast the highs and lows experienced when the song was written.” 

The Half We Still Have is a series of sharp and incisive character studies, told with unflinching honesty, piercing intuition and fearless self-reflection. “I wanted these songs to reflect the intense dynamics that take shape in relationships,” Bobbitt explains. “I’ve found in some relationships, you give and give, only to eventually lose yourself in the process. In those moments where we feel abandoned and hollow, a small sliver remains intact, preserved, and personal.” 

The EP’s singles “Two Bit,” which Paste called “another stomach-jilting piece of bedroom alt-pop perfection,” and “Clay Feet,” which saw support from Stereogum, Brooklyn Vegan and more, perfectly encapsulates Rachel’s remarkable gift for expressing universal truths in the tiniest of details. Listen and/or purchase The Half We Still Have HERE

Produced and mixed by Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast) at 80A Studios in Toronto,The Half We Still Have is a searing, empathetic work of musical non-fiction, and just the beginning of an immensely bright future to come.

Rachel Bobbitt has announced a fall tour supporting Jesse Jo Stark. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

8/17 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake (Record Release Show)

9/15 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/16 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

9/23 - Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz *

9/24 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

9/25 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch *

9/26 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

9/28 - Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

9/29 - St Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

9/30 - Milwaukee, MN @ Back Room at Colectivo *

10/1 - St Louis, MI @ Blueberry Hill *

10/3 - Kansas City, MO @ recordBar *

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf *

10/6 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *

* supporting Jesse Jo Stark

Photo Credit: Daniel Topete




