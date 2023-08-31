Video: Mereki's Hymn For Kindred Spirits 'Twin Flame' Receives Video

Next in her line of stunning visuals to accompany her debut album Death of a Cloud, Australian/English savant of purposeful pop Mereki today unveils the official video for “Twin Flame.” Directed by Danny Sangra, the video’s production mirrors the playfulness of a home video. As the song rises, the video blossoms into a gooey, collage-like exploration of all-consuming love.

On the meaning of the song, Mereki shared, “’Twin Flame’ is about meeting someone for the first time and knowing immediately that you’ve met before, maybe a million times, and that this being has played every meaningful role in your life. No matter how many challenges you might face together or what role they might play this lifetime, you’ve found each other again and you are together forever.”

“Twin Flame” joins the cinematic universe Mereki has been painting with her recent visuals for “Presence,” “Wake Up Dead,” “Purple Moons” and “The Garden.” All exhibiting the enchanting allure of both fairytales and reality, the beauty within Mereki’s videos showcase her ability to take hold of every moment of life.

Back in March of this year, Mereki released her debut solo album Death of a Cloud via BMG and her own label BunBun Records. Created over seven years and three continents, in collaboration with a roster of the artists Mereki trusted most to bring this deeply personal and intuitively conceived material to life, the album is a look into the joy and difficulty of self-realization and finding the universe within, expressing this journey through music.

Death of a Cloud received praise from the likes of Billboard, FLOOD, Atwood Magazine and many others. In celebration of the body of work, Mereki hosted an album release party at Friar Park. At the release party, guests were welcomed with a Lily Vanilli tea party and a bed suspended in the clouds. Mereki’s guests were then invited to take a solo healing journey to self-realization through the magical garden walk, while listening to the record. The grounds were dotted with baby blue mushroom fairy circles and letting go rituals linked to each song on the record.

On September 13, Mereki will be joining Lael Neale for a show at Moth Club in London. Speaking on the reunion of the two artists, Mereki said, “When faeries come together, the world’s a little better.” 

Watch the new music video here:

photo by Brian Daly




