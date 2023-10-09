Video: Marc Anthony Collaborates With Petit For 'Ojalá Te Duela' Music Video

Petit, a leading Latin American nectar and juice brand, celebrates being part of the powerful, first-time-ever collaboration between the best-selling salsa artist of all time Marc Anthony joined by one of the most iconic voices of ranchera music, Pepe Aguilar.

“Ojalá Te Duela” represents an exciting change of style for Marc Anthony, accompanied by the Mexican star Pepe Aguilar, who also served as the song's producer.

"Ojalá Te Duela" made its official debut this Thursday October 5th at 8 pm ET on all digital platforms.

Additionally, on October 5, as part of the song's exciting release, Marc Anthony and Pepe Aguilar joined forces on stage at the prestigious Billboard Latin Music Awards, (televised live on the Telemundo network) for the world premiere performance of "Ojalá Te Duela."

The song’s release is even more special, because this performance was not limited to American audiences. For the first time in history, Telemundo hosted a real-time live broadcast of the performance through the artists' META platforms so thousands of fans around the world could also enjoy this special moment.

Marc Anthony's team chose Petit to appear in the new single in recognition of the brand's commitment to the values that highlight the Hispanic community in the U.S. and Latin America.

Petit is currently present in 15 countries and expanding its geographic footprint in the United States. As part of its strategy, Petit wants to connect with all Hispanics and expand its consumer base through Latin flavors, culture and music.

Petit is part of Beliv, the fastest-growing global healthy-beverage company in Latin America, with 40 brands and a presence in 30 countries.

"We are delighted and honored to have been invited to participate in this project with Marc Anthony. This collaboration is an outstanding opportunity to celebrate the authenticity, grace and energy inherent in our shared culture and heritage. It drives us to share the essence, bounty and all the goodness of Latin nature to more and more consumers in the United States”, said Carlos Sluman, founder and CEO of Beliv.

Watch the new music video here: