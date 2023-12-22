Video: Louis Cato Performs 'Winter Wonderland' On THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Last night, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Louis Cato performed “Winter Wonderland” on a special holiday edition of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Leader of the Late Show Band, he released his new album, Reflections, earlier this year to wide critical praise. Listen to the LP HERE and watch his recent NPR Tiny Desk concert performance HERE.

NPR Music just named “Unsightly Room” from the LP one of the Best Songs of 2023, raving “While other artists released big studio productions, Cato's simple guitar and haunting voice reaffirm the power of back-to-basics songcraft and storytelling. It's a deceptively sweet song with an earworm melody, but something truly horrifying is lurking in the shadows.”

Performed in its entirety by Cato, Reflections is merely a snippet of his enviable talents as an ultimate renaissance musician. Cato shares with the world an undeniably kind and empathetic essence, which is artfully conveyed through his newest body of work.

Louis Cato is a Grammy-nominated musician whose collaborators have included John Legend, Talib Kweli, A Tribe Called Quest, Jack White, Bobby McFerrin, Snarky Puppy and, of course, Jon Batiste, his predecessor on “The Late Show.”

His love of music started at age two when the purchase of his first drum set evolved into an appreciation of the southern gospel from his native North Carolina and continued into his education at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

After playing in the house band for “The Late Show” since the show's 2015 inception, Cato was named bandleader for the newly renamed “The Late Show Band.” Watch the on-air announcement HERE.

photo credit: Scott Kowalchyk @skpnyc